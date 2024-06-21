Kaiju No. 8 is Shuēisha’s dark shonen that arrived this spring in all its splendor, between action and laughter, it seems that the series meets fans’ expectations. Chapter 11 will leave you breathless, you can’t miss it, therefore, I leave you the launch details below.

Currently his manga is in serialization so each chapter in Spanish is edited and published through Sleeve Plus. There you can read the work for free and legally. Kaiju No. 8 is published under the Shuēisha imprint,

Kaiju No. 8 is written and illustrated by Matsumoto Naoya. The opening of the anime adaptation has caused a stir for being the performance of a British soloist, in addition to the fact that it featured unusual 3D animation in anime installments. The ending was also performed by an American band, which caused outrage among the fandom that was divided both accusing and defending the decisions of the musical theme proposals.

When does Kaiju No. 8 chapter 11 come out?

On Saturday, June 22, 2024, episode 11 of Kaiju No. 8.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 10 was titled “Exposed” and in fact we could not have imagined a worse scenario and so soon, it seems that the story comes with everything, the terrible thing is that it is close to the end of the season.

In chapter 9 Captain Hoshina faces off against a scarlet kaiju and actually handles it quite well, until the creature changes size and completely overtakes the captain.However, almost at the limit, Captain Mina comes to the rescue and everyone begins to support her from their different trenches.

Hoshina overexerts herself and even Kikoru helps. When it seems that they have finally won the battle, a horde of small kaiju—looking like linked bombs—are about to fall on the base. There’s no hope, Even with the base’s barriers at maximum, the power of the explosives will kill everyone: it’s safe.

Kafka refuses to let this happen and after offering a last thought of apology to Reno and another of thanks to Kikoru, Kafka transforms into the hated kaiju no. 8 and sends what look like explosive kaiju flying.

Captain Hoshina tries to stop him until he notices something strange. Hibino manages to protect the base, however, when he looks back, he finds the entire regiment targeting him and arresting him. No matter how bitter it may be, Captain Hoshina admits that he had his doubts but had tried to forget them, now resentment surfaces.

Mina’s look is terrifying. What will happen to Kafka now?

What time does chapter 11 of Kaiju No. 8 come out?

Kaiju No. 8 delivered in simulcast format but they depend on your time zone. Due to launch differences, I leave you the times for various places in Latin America.

And you, where will you see Kafka’s arrest from? What will happen to him? It looks like Captain Shinomiya will be making a big appearance.

Where can I watch Kaiju No. 8 chapter 11?

In Japan, the dark shonen originally and officially premieres on TV Tokyo’s TXN. But in Latin America, Kaiju No. 8 is in the hands of the exclusive distribution of Crunchyroll, which also performs dubbing into Latin American Spanish.

Other memorable spring 2024 titles found on the platform are A Condition Called Love —which ended with twelve episodes— and Wind Breaker—which could end with thirteen—.

Source: Production IG

Kaiju No. 8 It has been published since 2020 in SHUĒISHA’s Jump Comics, Currently the series includes twelve compilation volumes and 109 manga chapters. You can read the last chapter legally and for free here. The episodes premiere every Thursday at 9 in the morning.

What is Kaiju No. 8 about?

Kaiju No. 8 is the new dark shonen that could occupy one of Shuēisha’s most important seats, now that the titles as My Hero Academia. Kafka Hibino’s adventure is set in a Tokyo that is full of kaiju, enormous alien creatures that have no idea where they come from. To counteract them, a military force was created that is responsible for destroying the monsters and protecting the people. citizens.

Although the problem is enormous, Kaiju No. 8 begins by focusing on a couple of young children who make a promise in their childhood: they want join the Defense Forces to protect Tokyo together, They think that if they hold hands, they will not fear anything and will be able to protect all their loved ones.

However, While Mina manages to become the captain of the Third Division at the age of 27, her friend Kafka does not have those types of skills and stays in the cleaning section, and although she likes to help in the way she can, she still hasn’t given up on the dream of fighting alongside her friend. Even though he doesn’t seem frustrated by the situation, he still has a bitter aftertaste because he clearly has the makings of a hero—his kind, brave, and dedicated heart—and he also struggles with the idea of ​​having failed his best friend.

When a new employee, a little haughty, enters the cleaning section, Kafka will catch the lost breath of his dream; In addition, a bug, which turns him into a special monster, will remind him that it is still too early to give up.e, so with a new power, he will be able to try again to enter the Defense Force. It’s never too late to try again!

As a half-kaiju, Kafka is accepted into the military organization; and in theory he would have to keep the double identity hidden from him while he follows his path as a soldier to reach Mina, but it seems that he is not very good at keeping secrets or protecting only himself…

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news. Also, remember to follow us on Instagram.