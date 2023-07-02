Beating an opponent is easy, you can even hate him if it makes things easier for you. But what happens when you play with your twin? As Wayne Bryan, father of Californian doubles players Bob and Mike, once said, “All kids who start playing tennis dream of becoming number one in singles. But how can you be number one in the world if you’re number two in your room?” Tennis offered a simple solution after all, so his children decided to become the best double players ever.