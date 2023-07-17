The two Wembanyama games, but not only. The 2023 Summer League, between Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, gave the spotlight to young NBA talents. The testing ground is unreliable, but since the first impression is often the one that counts in life, presenting yourself to fans and insiders with the “right” business card, even if only as a facade, still has its value. And if Wemby, the French giant number 1 pick in the last Draft of the San Antonio Spurs, botched the first outing and hit the second, before pulling down the shutter in the face of the curious, here are five prospectuses that deserve further study. for better or for worse. However, keeping in mind that Summer League basketball offers more hallucinations and mirages than the Sahara desert.