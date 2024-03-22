The Anti-Mafia colonel and the double accusation, the case now widens

One of the best known investigators of the Anti-Mafia he ended up underneath accusationnot just one key heads he says he received it from him hot photos and videosbut there are also those who point the finger at him for “forced him to lie“. Now even politics – we read in La Verità – is interested in the case of Colonel Massimo Giraudo. Maurice Sunsetconvicted for the Piazza della Loggia attack, comes out and says: “I made up far-fetched episodes – reports La Verità – at your request. Massimo became insistent, he wasn't satisfied with what I told him, he claimed I knew better. In that period – explains Tramonte and reported by La Verità – I started using narcotics; the fear of being alone, the abuse of cocaine, the fact is that I have never shied away to Massimo's insistence: the more confirmation he asked me, the more I gave him: Thus began my downfall“.

Born in 1963, great expert on neo-fascist terrorism has become a point of reference in investigations such as the one on the Brescia massacre of Loggia Square. A bomb that in 1974 cost the lives of 8 people and caused more than 100 injuries. As part of this investigation, which after fifty years is still looking for perpetrators and instigators, in 2022Giraudo – continues La Verità – has approached Donatella Di Rosanicknamed Lady Golpe for reporting a fake coup in the 1990s. Now Di Rosa has been heard in the prosecutor's office following her complaint to the colonel of the Anti-Mafia for the sending of hard photos and videos during the interrogation period, Lady Golpe was a witness.