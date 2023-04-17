Mexico.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) insisted on the United States about the need to care for their young people to prevent addictionsinstead of directing its resources to agencies such as the DEA, the CIA and the “robocops”in reference to the security forces.

When starting the national campaign “If you get high, you get hurt” in La Mañanera on April 17, AMLO reiterated that thanks to the traditions and customs of mexican familiesthe drug addiction “is not a widespread problem in the country”. “Our cultures have always saved us from all those problems and calamities,” she said.

In contrast, he mentioned the case of the United States, which is suffering from a serious public health crisis due to the use of fentanyl, and mentioned that one of the solutions they have to resort to is to care more for their young people, since they have the habit of leaving his parents’ house at an early age.

“Where there are no longer those customs and traditions, where the social fabric has already been broken, where individualism prevails, where the criterion of ‘how much are you worth, how much do you have’ (…) what we were talking about in the case, with all respect, of United States, that they have to face these issuesthis that the adolescents have to leave their houses and go alone“, the president stated.

López Obrador recalled that he asked US legislators to implement a program for parents to keep their children 2 or 3 more years in their homes, and receive an economic reward for it, so “that the children would not leave, they would not abandon them, to protect them, take care of them“.

In this sense, the president stressed that it is necessary to care for young people, as well as guarantee public education and health, to prevent addictions, instead of allocating public resources to the purchase of weapons and security agencies.

“This is very important, and public education and public health and attention to young people, all the preventive part, not just the DEA and the CIA, the robocops and the guns“, reproached AMLO.

“It is very difficult, because they are customs, they are traditions, but That saves us, we don’t want our children to leaveThey even abuse and stay more than necessary, but it is part of our traditions. But that helps us a lot, because The family in Mexico is the main social security institutionis the one that protects the most,” he reiterated in defense of Mexican customs.