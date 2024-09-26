The Doris are focusing on real estate: the new family office of the Dfo family is born

Massimo DorisCEO of the Bank Mediolanum and sister Annalisa Sara together with their mother Lina they launched themselves into the business of securities and real estate consultancy and they did it together with Maurizio Carfagnathe family’s trusted banker who always followed the personal affairs of the deceased Ennio Doris. But everything suggests that the new initiative will, in fact, be the “family office” of the Doris family.

A few weeks ago, in fact, in Milan before the notary Carlotta Dalla Costa only Carfagna appeared as sole director of Finprog Italia spa, the holding company of the two Doris brothers and of Lora Lina srl ​​and of T-Invest of Lina Tombolato, widow of Ennio Doris. Carfagna on their behalf established the new one Dfo (which could be the acronym for Doris Family Office) Service srl with a capital of 2 million euros of which Finprog Italia has 60% and Lina and T-Invest 20% each.

The object of the newco is the “concession for use to third parties of premises equipped with technical fixed assets for the performance of various activities”, but will also deal with various administrative, consultancy and management services for immovable and movable assets. Dfo Service is chaired by Carfagna and is on the board of directors Enrico Mellonisenior manager of Banca Mediolanum.