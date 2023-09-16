Recommend constant use of face masks, especially in places with a lot of people, the University Center for Health Sciences (CUCS) of the University of Guadalajara.

The recommendation is given after a increase in Covid-19 cases in Jalisco and even within the UdeG.

In addition, they asked to carry out a test if you have symptoms related to respiratory conditions and isolate yourself for five days if you have a positive result.

They also remembered the importance of ventilating closed places, to maintain a safe and healthy environment.

The recommendations come after the Covid-19 Situation Room detected an increase in cases in the state, as well as the report from the president of the World Health Organization (WHO) on a rebound in some countries.

The Jalisco Health Secretariat reported that from the week of September 2 to 9, 467 new cases of Covid-19, as well as six deaths for this disease.

The Sinaloa Health Secretariat recommended the use of face masks in schools that have registered outbreaks of Covid-19 cases, this Friday, September 15.

Also, they asked that sanitary filters return in schools with confirmed cases.

