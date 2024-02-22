Samsung isn't the only company developing a smart ring.

Other companies are appearing on the market, such as Amazon which announced its at CES 2024 Helio Ring; then there is the Finnish Oura, currently leader, who launched her first Oura Ring in 2016 but did not achieve great sales success.

The entry of more influential players will give a notable boost to this category of wearables: among these the name of Apple stands out, already involved in the health category through its Apple Watch.

Similar to Samsung which plans to launch its Galaxy Ring, the Cupertino company, according to rumors and patents obtained, has the development of an intelligent ring has already begunpotentially expanding its range of wearable devices.

While the product launch is still in the future, the fact that the company has refined its smartwatch's algorithms to constantly monitor a wide range of health metrics hints at the sharp focus.