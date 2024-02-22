Apple is developing a ring to compete with Samsung's Galaxy Ring, paying close attention to the market to gauge its feasibility.
Samsung isn't the only company developing a smart ring.
Other companies are appearing on the market, such as Amazon which announced its at CES 2024 Helio Ring; then there is the Finnish Oura, currently leader, who launched her first Oura Ring in 2016 but did not achieve great sales success.
The entry of more influential players will give a notable boost to this category of wearables: among these the name of Apple stands out, already involved in the health category through its Apple Watch.
Similar to Samsung which plans to launch its Galaxy Ring, the Cupertino company, according to rumors and patents obtained, has the development of an intelligent ring has already begunpotentially expanding its range of wearable devices.
While the product launch is still in the future, the fact that the company has refined its smartwatch's algorithms to constantly monitor a wide range of health metrics hints at the sharp focus.
Apple's health
According to a report from Electronic Times, Apple is carefully evaluating the market reaction to its possible entry with a ring with health-related features.
Samsung, which aims to present the Galaxy Ring at its second Unpacked event of 2024could offer Apple the ideal opportunity to evaluate market conditions and the viability of its wearable device.
The Apple Ring could present itself as a less invasive accessory than the Apple Watch, offering a lighter alternative focused on measuring health metrics.
Compared to it it is expected that it will have a significantly lower costand this may lead you to give up extra features.
However, details on the device are still scarce and a positioning strategy for the company has yet to be defined.
Not in close proximity
This is not the first time information has emerged about a future Apple Ring.
In November last year, Apple filed a patent with the US Patent and Trademark Office for a “smart ring electronic system”, a technology that allows devices to be connected by installing a short range wireless communication circuit.
Therefore, although no details on the design are known, the ring could allow the control of smartphones, tablets and other devices.
Currently the market is dominated by Oura with its Oura Ring which launched the third generation capable of measuring body temperature and menstrual cycle, with a battery life of a whole week on a single charge.
Apple, with the entry of its small wearable, could aim to offer similar technology.
