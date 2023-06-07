Home page politics

The alleged misconduct of rich people is a constant source of excitement – but in the Ukraine war it is not only Russian oligarchs who are angry.

Munich – The government of Volodymyr Zelenskyj has again extended martial law in the Ukraine war. Men between the ages of 18 and 60 are currently not allowed to leave Ukraine because of the situation at the front. Members of the political elite do it anyway – and vacation in Monaco or the Côte d’Azur in France. An investigative report by the Ukrainska Pravda on.

Prominent examples, according to the appropriate Youtube video: the ex-Ukraine President (1994 – 2005) Leonid Kuchma. He became according to the Pravda recently filmed on the French Riviera. According to the article, Kuchma was staying at the villa of his son-in-law, Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Pinchuk.

The news portal also named the economist Serhiy Lyovochkin from the opposition “Platform For Life” and the Ukrainian sports official Hryhoriy Surkis, both sighted “in a private jet from Vienna to Nice”, according to the Kyiv Independentwho picked up the report.

Ukraine War: Exception to Martial Law for “Parliamentary Reasons”?

Why is that possibly relevant and is therefore more than tabloid gossip? The Pravda wrote, citing their sources, that both were given permission to leave their country during the Ukraine war for “parliamentary reasons”. The report left the explanation for this open. However, he also accused other prominent Ukrainians of taking dishonest vacations during the Ukraine war, including:

Oleksandr Honcharenko, Mayor of Kramatorsk

Yuri Ivanyushchenko, journalist and confidant of ex-Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovych

Vladyslav Trubitsyn, a deputy of the Kyiv City Council

The list of Pravda is much longer, and the article is probably primarily about the principle: why do these rich Ukrainians leave their country shortly before the announced counter-offensive against Russia? The article did not give an explanation for this. However, looking at one member of parliament, he stated with a bitter undertone: “During martial law, members of parliament do not have to submit any online declarations of assets.” The information could not initially be checked independently. (frs)