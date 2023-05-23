Mexico has many attractions and riches, one of them, according to information from the Mexican Geological Service, is that in our country there are around 2 thousand volcanoesbut most of them do not represent a danger.
However, there are others that are active and could erupt at any time, so the authorities constantly monitor their activity to keep the population alert.
According to the National Center for Prevention and Disasters (CENAPRED) there are 40 active volcanoes in our country, that is, it enters into eruptive activity at any time and could represent a risk to nearby communities.
But there are different types of active volcanoes, some have perceptible activity, with vents and earthquakes, others in latency, those that despite being quiet can become active.
What are the active volcanoes in Mexico?
Although there are at least 40 active volcanoes in Mexican territory, these are some of the largest and that may present perceptible or latent activity.
Location: Colima, San Benedicto Island of the Revillagigedo Archipelago
Height: 375 meters
Last eruption: 1952
Location: Mexican Neovolcanic Axis in Nayarit
Height: 2 thousand 164 msm
Last eruption: 1870
- Citlaltépetl Volcano or Pico de Orizaba
Location: Limits of the state of Veracruz and Puebla.
Height: 5 thousand 636 msm
Last eruption: 1846
- Colima Volcano or Colima Fire Volcano
Location: In the states of Colima and Jalisco in the Neovolcanic Axis
Height: 3 thousand 839 msm
Last eruption: 2017
- El Chichon or Chichonal Volcano
Location: Chiapas
Height: One thousand 20 meters
Last eruption: 1982
Location: Isla del Socorro in the Revillagigedo archipelago in Colima
Altitude: One thousand 50 masl
Last eruption: in 1993 and a milder one in 1996.
- Nevado de Toluca or Xinantécatl
Location: State of Mexico
Altitude: 4 thousand 680 masl
Last eruption: 13500
Location: Michoacan
Altitude: 2 thousand 800 masl
Last eruption: 1952
Location: Puebla, Morelos and State of Mexico
Altitude: 2 thousand 340 masl
Last eruption: 2020
- San Martin Tuxtla Volcano
Location: Veracruz
Altitude: One thousand 650 masl
Last eruption: 1793
Location: Chiapas and Guatemala
Altitude: 4 thousand 60 masl
Last eruption: 1986
Location: Baja California Sur
Height: 1940 masl
Last eruption: 2001
#Popocatépetl #active #volcanoes #Mexico
Leave a Reply