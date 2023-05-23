Mexico has many attractions and riches, one of them, according to information from the Mexican Geological Service, is that in our country there are around 2 thousand volcanoesbut most of them do not represent a danger.

However, there are others that are active and could erupt at any time, so the authorities constantly monitor their activity to keep the population alert.

According to the National Center for Prevention and Disasters (CENAPRED) there are 40 active volcanoes in our country, that is, it enters into eruptive activity at any time and could represent a risk to nearby communities.

But there are different types of active volcanoes, some have perceptible activity, with vents and earthquakes, others in latency, those that despite being quiet can become active.

What are the active volcanoes in Mexico?

Although there are at least 40 active volcanoes in Mexican territory, these are some of the largest and that may present perceptible or latent activity.

Location: Colima, San Benedicto Island of the Revillagigedo Archipelago

Height: 375 meters

Last eruption: 1952

Location: Mexican Neovolcanic Axis in Nayarit

Height: 2 thousand 164 msm

Last eruption: 1870

Citlaltépetl Volcano or Pico de Orizaba

Location: Limits of the state of Veracruz and Puebla.

Height: 5 thousand 636 msm

Last eruption: 1846

Colima Volcano or Colima Fire Volcano

Location: In the states of Colima and Jalisco in the Neovolcanic Axis

Height: 3 thousand 839 msm

Last eruption: 2017

El Chichon or Chichonal Volcano

Location: Chiapas

Height: One thousand 20 meters

Last eruption: 1982

Location: Isla del Socorro in the Revillagigedo archipelago in Colima

Altitude: One thousand 50 masl

Last eruption: in 1993 and a milder one in 1996.

Nevado de Toluca or Xinantécatl

Location: State of Mexico

Altitude: 4 thousand 680 masl

Last eruption: 13500

Location: Michoacan

Altitude: 2 thousand 800 masl

Last eruption: 1952

Location: Puebla, Morelos and State of Mexico

Altitude: 2 thousand 340 masl

Last eruption: 2020

San Martin Tuxtla Volcano

Location: Veracruz

Altitude: One thousand 650 masl

Last eruption: 1793

Location: Chiapas and Guatemala

Altitude: 4 thousand 60 masl

Last eruption: 1986

Location: Baja California Sur

Height: 1940 masl

Last eruption: 2001