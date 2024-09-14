Aston Martin F1 Buying Campaign

For this year, Adrian Newey will most likely be the last major arrival in the stellar transfer campaign of theAston Martin by Lawrence Stroll. The Canadian magnate’s plan to climb the Formula 1 hierarchy by winning the Drivers’ and Constructors’ World Championships could, however, have other market moves in store, perhaps relating to the driver line-up.

On the one hand there is in fact a Fernando Alonso who can fulfill his dream of driving a car designed by his historic rival, but who in 2026 will blow out 45 candles and will inevitably be at the end of his career. On the other hand, there is a Lance Stroll who, although not an unsuitable driver for the category, has never shown up to now that he can be up to the task of challenging for the title at the top and has long been considered as one of the possible frontmen of Aston’s future program in the WEC. In short, with at least one of the two seats about to become available soon, dreaming big is far from forbidden.

Stroll dreams of Verstappen

Which, in today’s Formula 1, it obviously means aiming for the arrival of a certain Max Verstappen. After having to deal with the uncomfortable situation in the Red Bull garage caused by the rift between his father Jos and his mentor Helmut Marko with team principal Christian Horner, the three-time world champion is now also slowed down by an RB20 that has squandered all the technical advantage over his rivals. And if the discussion for 2025 was officially closed a few weeks ago with the hiring of Andrea Kimi Antonelli at Mercedes in place of Hamilton, the impression is that the 2026 drivers’ market could hold other sensational surprises in store. Not only for the legitimate ambitions of a Toto Wolff who will try again to attack Super Max despite a contract officially signed until 2028 with Red Bull, but also for the aims of the stellar Aston Martin imagined by Stroll Sr.

Newey and the Aston Martin Appeal

The arrival of Newey has in fact inevitably Silverstone-based team’s appeal increased. Which may perhaps continue not to win – Frederic Vasseur made a comparison with the Paris Saint Germain of football, which failed to put the Champions League in its trophy cabinet despite an unprecedented group of champions – but which, for sure, between its new futuristic headquarters, cutting-edge wind tunnel, exclusive Honda power unit and a truly technical organization dream team, It presents itself with all the credentials to start a winning cycle. Maybe with Max, as also timidly admitted by the team principal Mike Krack: “Our door for Verstappen will always be open for anything”.

Mike Krack Speaks

“When you manage to hire someone like Adrian Newey – then added the head of the Aston Martin pit wall – first of all you have the proof that the project is incredible, that Lawrence’s vision is made by real actions and not just words, which gives confidence to the whole team. We are no longer the underdogs we used to be in the past, but a team that must have the belief that we can do it. This also means having a completely different approach with our partners and with the pilots.”.

“Signing Newey opens up a lot of doors for the future, it makes us attractive in every area just by having Adrian with us. There is a general increase in credibility which proves that theThe project can really achieve the goals we have set ourselves. If I were in college today, I would have thought: ‘That’s where I can learn more than in any other team, I want to try to work with them‘. I think there will be this effect in our team.”.