Stroll’s move for Aston Martin

The relaunch of theAston Martin It does not only come from the announced arrival of Adrian Newey and the construction of a dream team of top engineers that has few precedents in the history of Formula 1. According to what was reported by English journalists of Sky News, Lawrence Stroll is in fact said to be about to sell around 20-25% of the shares of the Silverstone-based team thus opening the doors of the shareholding to two very rich and solid American investment funds. A move through which the Canadian magnate would ensure the team even more stable financial foundations: not only by bringing fresh capital into the team’s coffers, but also by making rocket the value of Aston Martin F1 between 1.5 billion and two billion dollars.

Who buys Aston shares?

The two American funds about to buy the team’s shares would be HPS Investment Partner And Accel Partner. In the first case, it is a company that already manages assets with a total value of approximately 115 billion dollars, while the second company is considered one of the giants of Silicon Valley for having invested in some of the largest and most quoted companies in the technology sector, including Facebook, Dropbox and Spotify. Again according to the report by Sky News UKthe sale of Aston Martin F1 shares should also serve to refinance the debt the team has incurred for the construction of the new futuristic factory in Silverstone inaugurated in recent months.

Stroll’s strategy

The sale of the shares to the two large US investment funds should be made official in the next few days. A move that is part of the broader long-term strategy adopted by Lawrence Stroll. The Canadian entrepreneur has in fact initially Force India F1 team taken over in 2018 (immediately renamed Racing Point), two years later also purchasing the controlling shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plcthe historic English brand that produces luxury cars that had been in crisis for some time. Starting in 2021, the two structures have merged with the launch of the Aston Martin F1 team, which however remains formally separated from the car company and whose shares will be purchased by the two investment funds mentioned.

Actions for employees (and for Newey)

According to the English newspaper The Timesthe strategy would be to pay the top managers and super engineers who are part of the team – among whom, soon, there will also be Adrian Newey – also through the sale of shareholdings. A legal way around the $135 million limit imposed by the budget cap regulation. However, this is not an attempt to disengage: Stroll senior will in fact retain a significant share of the shares in the Aston Martin F1 team for which his son Lance races, despite the sale of 20-25% to the HPS and Accel funds.