Netflix, the still streaming giant, announced a change in its subscription plans for the coming months. In a few words, now there will be the possibility of paying less, although with the big ‘but’ of seeing advertising. However, he is not the only streamer who has opted for this output: Disney Plus joins the ship of arrangements and will also include commercial content. However, it will have a particular detail that not everyone will like.

The lowest-cost subscription with ads arrived in Latin America starting with Mexico, but users from Peru wonder how long it will be in the country. Photo: Composition LR/Netflix/Broadcast

How much will Disney Plus cost now?

According to a report from the Business Insider Spain portal, Disney Plus will raise the price of your base plan. It is US$ 8 per month, it will soon cost US$ 11. This will also be reflected in the annual contracting of the service, since now it will be valued at US$ 110 (before US$ 80).

This substantial increase has a culprit: the ad-supported plan. Yes, as Netflix has been implementing it, the streamer of ‘The house of the mouse’ will also include commercials throughout the reproduction of its content; that is, if you watch a movie or a series, you will run into breaks of external content.

Disney Plus will now have ads, but it will be cheaper than its new base plan. Photo: Composition LR/Disney/Teh meme Wiki

Although you might think that this modality will cost less, the truth is that it does not. Basically, you will be paying the same as always, only now you will have advertising. But ‘it’s cheaper’ if you compare it to the new cost of the basic plan.

After having given you that information, we have to make a small clarification: these changes will apply, for the time being, in the United States. When? Since December 8 this year.

Even so, it is expected that the modifications will be applied in more regions gradually. Peru could arrive in the first quarter of 2023.