The empire strikes again

L'sports empire of the INEOS group, a British chemical giant, continues to expand. The London-based company is known to Formula 1 fans for its long-standing connection with the Mercedes teamof which it is the main partner and co-owner given that it holds one third of the ownership of the team, the remaining two thirds of which is divided between Toto Wolff and the Mercedes-Benz group.

Also part of the INEOS empire are a cycling team, an America's Cup team and several football teams. To these, now, we add a gem of absolute prestige: the Manchester United. Of the historic English club, which in recent years has lost its central role within the football of His Majesty for the benefit of City's citizen cousins, he has in fact forcefully become part of it too Sir Jim Ratcliffepresident of INEOS.

Manchester United reaches agreement for Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Chairman of INEOS, to acquire up to a 25% shareholding in the Company.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 24, 2023

Control of sports operations

Through an official press release the legendary club of Red Devils he announced Ratcliffe's acquisition of 25% of the Class B shares and up to 25% of the Class A shares. Added to this is another 300 million dollars intended to allow future investments. As reported by the British website of Sky Sports the amount invested, overall, will be over £1 billion.

The seven-time world champion is very attached to the figure of Ratcliffe Lewis Hamilton, who in the past had expressed interest in the possibility of entering directly into the deal, acquiring shares in the Manchester club. For the moment, however, #44 does not appear to have been involved in any way in this enormous operation. Following this massive investment Ratcliffe will have the control of operations sports of the club.