After the Champions League final, the construction site for next season opens. There is excitement in all departments

The certainty is called Istanbul, the Champions League final, Manchester City. A dream to try to fulfill in a week’s time, but it’s good for Inter to keep their gaze beyond: to next season, to the (ambitious) goals of 2023/24. So the transfer market, if it hasn’t yet taken all the attention of the Nerazzurri club for obvious reasons, is a thought that is starting to mount, day after day. Because there are various issues that Inter have to face, between home players with an uncertain future and possible new goals.

Lukaku and the attack — The highlight is always the same: Romelu Lukaku. The situation is known: the Belgian – as confirmed several times by Beppe Marotta – will return to Chelsea after the Champions League final, then the two clubs will return to discussions. The will of the player is very clear: to stay (or rather, return) to Milan. And the performance of the last few months, closer to that of Antonio Conte’s years than to what he showed in the first part of his second adventure in Milan, brings Lukaku closer to Inter. However, there is a balance to be found with the new Blues by Mauricio Pochettino: a discussion postponed until after Istanbul. Net of Romelu’s future, Inzaghi’s attack is destined to change: Correa will leave, Dzeko perhaps (it is expiring and there is talk of the interest of the Arabs of Al-Hilal). The dream is called Marcus Thuram – who is also expiring, but Bayern Munich is always pressing – while the nerazzurri remain strong on Mateo Retegui, on whom they moved in advance. See also Bologna, everything easy with Lecce: 2-0 and first three points for Thiago Motta

Acerbi and post Skriniar — If Lukaku remains a puzzle, the situation linked to Francesco Acerbi is decidedly clearer. Inter must redeem the defender owned by Lazio, but will try to spend less than the 4 million that represented the agreement between the two clubs in the summer. There is trust: the player wants the Nerazzurri, Inter want Acerbi and Lazio now consider Francesco part of the past. A triple will that is unlikely to blow up the deal. The crux, as regards the defense, is rather the post-Skriniar: if it is true that Matteo Darmian has managed to replace the Slovakian in a great way, it is also true that he needs a starting defender to face the new season. Nacho and Pavard are two interesting profiles, both can represent a market opportunity. However, the favorite remains Scalvini from Atalanta: it costs a lot, but watch out for possible trading players like Mulattieri and, above all, Fabbian. See also GTWC | Lamborghini: when the black flag is not always disqualification

Midfield and Onana — Just Fabbian brings to face another issue: the midfield. In fact, the place occupied by Gagliardini will become free, and he will leave after the expiry of the contract. Who knows if Inter might decide to trust the boy who did so much good with Reggina in Serie B, but even in this case there is a temptation: Davide Frattesi. There is the auction risk, with Juventus and Milan (in addition to Brighton) who have set their sights on the jewel of Sassuolo. The price is very high, but watch out for the Brozovic factor: if the Croatian were to leave – he’s back to his level, but in the face of an important offer he could say goodbye with Calhanoglu moved to directing – Inter could bet on Frattesi. The revenues of the Champions League – in the event of a success in Istanbul, around 8.3 million would arrive, between titles and earnings for participation in the Super Cup – could help. How could the possible capital gain from Onana, appreciated by Chelsea and Manchester United, come to the rescue: the number one candidate for replacement would be Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli. Now it’s time to think about City, but from the day after Inter will have to put together the points. There is so much to work on. See also Inzaghi and the Tridentone solution: Lu-La più Dzeko for closed defenses

June 3, 2023 (change June 3, 2023 | 14:57)

