Not just a boom in ratings and public approval. Also promoting the fiction 'Doc – In your hands', back on Raiuno with the first episode of the third series, with flying colors is the Order of Doctors who appreciates the mix of the series starring Dr. Andrea Fanti-Luca Argentero perfect between the high-level scientific aspect, the human one of its protagonists in white coats who never stumble at the risk of becoming superheroes, the ethics of the profession and the openness to other issues specific to Italian healthcare. “Fiction series like 'Doc' – explains Filippo Anelli, president of the National Federation of Orders of Surgeons and Dentists (Fnomceo) to Adnkronos Salute – work because they mix the more purely medical part with the private events of the characters, each with their own peculiarities characterizations: characters we identify with and become fond of.”

“Even the resolution of clinical cases – continues Anelli – is made compelling by the fact that it follows a logical deductive scheme, with clues and evidence, as if it were the search for the culprit in a crime film. From a scientific point of view, some fiction, like this one, are very precise also because the screenwriters are supported by medical consultants. The only risk is that of giving an overly triumphalistic vision of medicine, which can and cures everything, and of the doctor who almost becomes a superhero. A risk which – points out president of the medical associations – seems to have been averted in 'Doc', which also saw characters much loved by the public die from Covid or the side effects of a drug. Furthermore, ethics has a great deal of space in this fiction: I remember a monologue where Doctor Fanti faithfully cited the principles of the Code of Conduct. And ample space is also given, in this third series, to problems such as corporatisation and having to deal with budget objectives which are sometimes opposed to those of health “.

“Fiction set in the ward, the so-called 'medical dramas' – Anelli further observes – are fascinating for various reasons. Meanwhile, when we talk about medicine, in general, we never just talk about science, about clinics. In the narration of health and illness emotions and interpretations given by individual experience and cultural context intervene, so much so that today we talk about narrative medicine as a treatment tool, while there have always been numerous contaminations between medicine and cinema, literature, theatre, fiction. We ourselves, as Fnomceo – he recalls – have just published a call for medical writers”.