At least this is what Masayoshi Yokoyama declared on the pages of Famitsu: “We are very happy to be able to publish Like a Dragon: Infinite Weatlh […] but I hope we can make another big announcement in 2024! Expect big things from RGG Studio in 2024!”

The highly anticipated Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will arrive in stores in a few weeks, but apparently Ryu ga Gotoku Studios is already teasing the players in view of the next projects, suggesting a possibility big announcement which will be done during the course of 2024 .

A new Judgment?

In 2023 RGG Studio released Like a Dragon: Ishin!, the remake Ryū ga Gotoku Ishin! released in 2014 on PlayStation, and Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, the spin-off which sees the return of Kazuma Kiryu as the protagonist. On January 26, 2024 it will be the turn of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, the new main chapter of the series which will take players outside the Japanese borders for the first time to land on the sunny streets of Honolulu.

In short, RGG Studio is more prolific than ever and it is likely that a team parallel to that of Infinite Wealth is working on another game. Maybe it's about a new Judgment, the spin-off series starring private detective Takayuki Yagami. The last chapter, Lost Judgment, was released in 2021, so the announcement of a possible sequel next year with publication in 2025 is a hypothesis not to be discarded.