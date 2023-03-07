The Juventus striker tore up the records which, in recent years, had been set by two of his teammates. Berardi, who played with Kean in the national team, in 2014 sinned by inexperience. Sent onto the field by Malesani in the 26th minute of the second half, the very young Mimmo (19 years old at the time) didn’t like a welcome football given to him by Molinaro: an elbow in the opponent’s face under the eyes of Tagliavento, who didn’t think twice and shows him the red card.