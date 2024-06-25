LG Display has made an important announcement in the field of displays: the first OLED screen with tandem architecture for laptops. This new technology, initially developed for the automotive sector and recently adopted in iPad Pro tablets, promises to revolutionize the laptop market thanks to superior brightness and greater longevity.

The display has a 13-inch diagonal and a resolution of 2880×1800 pixels. The distinctive feature of this screen is obviously the tandem structure, composed of two overlapping emissive layers. This configuration was initially developed for the automotive sector, to meet the high brightness and durability demands required by automotive displays.

According to LG Display, the new tandem OLED screen offers numerous advantages over traditional single-layer OLED notebook screens, mostly produced by Samsung. These include three times more brightness and double the lifespan. Additionally, power consumption is reduced by 40%, while the thickness and weight of the module are decreased by 40% and 28% respectively, making it ideal for use in laptops.

Function sheet of an OLED tandem (sources: Research Gate and Daken Chemical)

The new tandem OLED screen not only stands out for its efficiency and durability, but also for its visual performance. It offers 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and meets certification specifications VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500, which require a peak luminance of at least 500 cd/m². Furthermore, the display is touch, further improving the user experience in new generation laptops.

LG Display’s tandem OLED technology has already found application in various sectors. After its success in the automotive sector, where it responded to the brightness and longevity needs of car displays, this technology has been adopted in Apple’s new iPad Pro. LG Display is one of the suppliers of OLED screens for these tablets, together with Samsung Display, demonstrating the versatility and effectiveness of its technology.

With the introduction of the first tandem OLED screen for notebooks, LG Display openly challenges the competition, in particular Samsung Display, currently a leader in the production of OLED screens for laptops. In the meantime, however, it is the iPad Pro OLED that is pushing the tablet market: a new record of panel shipments arriving