The ntrying 64 it marked a major breakdown in consoles, and if you were one of the lucky ones to have it, you’ll remember how the controls were capable of smashing the palm of your hand.

This device, and in general all video game released, they have been accused of being dangerous for children, and although it has been proven not to be true, with the appropriate modifications it can become a reality.

This was demonstrated by a fighter from U.S, who in their most recent encounter transformed a harmless control of Nintendo 64 into a lethal weapon.

Yes, we already know that this sounds very strange, but when it comes to extreme wrestling everything is possible.

The deadliest Nintendo 64 controller ever

In the most recent edition of the event Hard to Kill, In charge of the company Impact wrestling, Sami callihan surprised the audience by attacking his opponent with a Nintendo 64 covered in barbed wire, and judging from the opponent’s reaction, it does hurt.

Even we feel the pain of that blow.

If you don’t know why the hell there was barbed wire everywhere, the answer is very simple, and that is Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards clashed in a Barbed Wired Massacre Match, where the wire is the protagonist.

Even the weapons in Dead Rising weren’t that creative.

The funny thing is that this control of Nintendo 64 customized, since after 20 minutes Eddie He managed to turn it around by hitting his rival with a chair, also covered in metal.

Wrestling never ceases to amaze us, especially in these formats where weapons can look even better than those of Dead rising.

