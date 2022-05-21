When the “storm” on the subject of the controversial separation of singers Christian Nodal and Belindaseemed to have calmed down, a series of comments on social networks, sparked a new controversy. The Mexican singer-songwriter and his former mother-in-law, Belinda Schüll, staged a “fight”doing strong comments about each other. Given this, the relatives of the interpreter of songs such as “Botella after bottle” or “Goodbye love”, have taken part.

It all started a few days ago, when the mother of the Spanish singer and actress Belinda, liked and applauded a comment from a fan of her daughter, where she called Christian Nodal “naco”. Next, Mrs. Belinda Schull hinted that the singer from Caborca, Sonora state, Mexico, was “hanging” on the fame of his daughter, who is part of the new Netflix series, “Welcome to Eden.”

“The world is full of people who want to pick fruit from trees that they never planted or cared for,” he said. Belinda’s mom on Instagram, to which her daughter’s ex-boyfriend and fiancé replied via Twitter:

20 years collecting the fruits of his daughter until leaving her with nothing, leave me alone, I am healing.

Christy Nodalmother of the young singer, winner of several Latin Grammy awards, published a message in the stories of her Instagram profile, in which He stated that you should not disappoint the person who trusted you.

“It is not necessary to show beauty to the blind or tell truths to the deaf, it is enough not to lie to those who listen to you or disappoint those who trust you, words temporarily conquer, but the facts, those do win us or lose us forever “.

With this message, Cristy Nodal defended her son.

Although Christian Nodal’s mother did not mention the names of Belinda or that of his mother, his followers interpreted these words as a clear message for them, given the attacks that their son has received.

It should be remembered that another supposed relative of the interpreter also came out in his defense. It’s about his grandmother. A comment, presumably written by her, went viral on social networks: “for all those who think he is a naco because he is not blue-eyed and white-skinned, ladies, they are wrong, there are wolves in sheep’s clothing and those are fine hustlers, who in my land are called pu… who goes from man to man. Oh, sorry, I forgot that she is white with a blue eye, sorry, excuse me.”

We recommend you read:

In this new controversy, Christian Nodal published an alleged conversation with Belindawhere he evidenced her for asking for money for her and her parentsarguing that “when I got tired of giving, it was all over”.