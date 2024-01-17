When we talk about bitcoin, we enter a universe with a thousand facets. These digital currencies, in fact, are spreading like wildfire due to a series of unique advantages, and there are few sectors that have resisted this evolution. The gaming sector, for example, has already opened its doors to cryptocurrencies for some time, especially when it comes to bitcoins, which are by far the most widespread and used cryptocurrencies. So let's try to understand how these electronic currencies have shaped the gaming sector, thanks to the crypto gaming phenomenon.

What is crypto gaming and how does it work?

Bitcoin is one of the most astonishing financial innovations of the twenty-first century, but its reach extends far beyond the traditional economic sphere. This currency, as anticipated, has in fact infiltrated the video game sector, giving rise to a phenomenon known as crypto gaming. It is a sort of fusion between gaming and blockchain technologies, but it also represents a new frontier for digital assets and the success of software houses.

The blockchain, the digital ledger underlying bitcoin, guarantees the security and transparency of financial transactions. This mechanism also finds its application in the gaming sector, due to these characteristics. Crypto gaming uses this technology to transform the very concept of owning and exchanging in-game goods. Virtual objects, such as armor or weapons, become non-fungible tokens (NFT) which give each asset its own certified uniqueness.

Players, as a result, can actually own these items, trade them or sell them in secondary markets, even using cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin. Alternatively, this market remains within the game itself, and in that case the ecosystem is reduced to the simple use of the tokens provided by the game. In this regard, the so-called “play-to-earn” mechanic also deserves a mention. In this case, in fact, the tokens become a real asset, from which it is possible to earn small amounts.

From crypto gaming to online bitcoin casinos

Not just crypto gaming, because bitcoins have also become major players in the digital gaming hall sector. In this case reference is made to best bitcoin casinos, already the subject of numerous reviews available on the web. The main feature of the casinos in question, as is easy to imagine, is the use of the bitcoin cryptocurrency as the main channel, both when talking about deposits and when considering the withdrawals of winnings accumulated on the player's account.

In other words, these casinos give users the opportunity to play thanks to bitcoins, as an alternative to classic currencies, from euros to dollars. It must be said that in many cases it is possible to choose which currency to use, so bitcoin is purely optional. On other platforms, however, you can only play with this electronic currency or with other cryptocurrencies, as in the case of Ethereum or LiteCoin.

The casinos in question grant access to a wide range of games, from slots to blackjack, from roulette to poker. Some even offer Exclusive welcome bonuses to players who choose to use bitcoinsuch as bonuses and free spins.