Luca Guadagnino launches the Fior Fiore della Carlana agricultural company

Luca Guadagnino he imagines a future not only as a director but also as a farmer. In fact a Milan in front of the notary Alexandra Zizanovich he showed up anyway Guadagnino to establish the new one Azienda Agricola Fior Fiore della Carlana srl which has the ateco code “Cultivation of vegetables in open air”. In reality, the corporate purpose of the new company, of which Guadagnino himself is the sole director, is very broad: “every activity – we read in the statute – aimed at cultivation of the land, forestry,cattle breedingand beekeeping”, “the cultivation, harvesting, import/export of medicinal plants”, the “organization and staging of exhibitions of an agricultural and/or zootechnical nature” up to the “production and trade of typical food products”.

But how are the Guadagnino’s film business? His Frenesy Film Company closed 2022 with a production value that jumped to 41.6 million euros from 5.3 million the year before thanks to the 38 million collected from the production of the film (directed by Guadagnino) “Bones and All”. This explains why the profit jumped from 1.7 to 3 million year on year: among other things, the company owns the historic Villa Astigliano in Valenza. The revenues of the smaller StudioLucaGuadagnino srl also improvedwhich designs and creates furniture, whose turnover in 2022 was 540 thousand euros compared to 346 thousand euros the previous year, but the balance sheet closed with a slight loss (63 thousand euros).

