By Carlo Platella

Among the many themes of the recent hat-trick of European races, Ferrari’s step backwards stands out, destabilized by the latest updates introduced in Spain. After numerous comparative tests at Silverstone, the Reds ran in the old configuration dating back to the Imola Grand Prix, waiting to decide whether or not to use the new features in Hungary and Belgium. The Prancing Horse is not the only team to backtrack on developmentsin a context where every update involves the risk of taking a step backwards.

The load is not enough

Ferrari is not alone in struggling to make developments work. At Silverstone Aston Martin and Racing Bulls have also returned to their old configurationsgiving up the latest updates dating back to the Imola and Barcelona stages respectively. All three teams experience an effective increase in load and/or aerodynamic efficiency with the new packages, but accompanied by side effects whose negative impact on the time trial is greater than the benefits.

The problem for the Scuderia from Maranello lies in the rebounds that are triggered in high-speed corners, making the car undriveable. For Aston Martin and Racing Bulls, however, the driving difficulties arise from updates that have altered the balance and in general the characteristics of the car, making them unpredictable. “If the machine surprises you, you keep some margin”commented Aston Martin Team Principal Mike Krack. “You don’t go to the maximum and there is no confidence, which I think is one of the most important qualities. It’s something easy to explain and that amplifies the problems you are having”.

© Copyright: Coates / XPB Images

The unpredictable behavior triggers a vicious cycle which leads to worsening lap times. In addition to the impossibility for drivers to push themselves to the limit, the continuous corrections on the steering wheel cause tire temperatures to go outside the correct operating window. To limit the problem, compromises are sought in the mechanical set-up of the suspension, however sacrificing other performance. Hence the preference to forgo updates and greater aerodynamic load in favor of better driveability, more profitable on the stopwatch.

Frantic development

Part of the cause lies in the frenzy of development, in a Formula 1 that has never been so balanced, where even the smallest gain can greatly change the balance of power, encouraging to anticipate updates. A rush, however, that goes to the detriment of the accuracy of the analyses carried out, as observed by Racing Bulls CEO Peter Bayer on the occasion of the Austrian Grand Prix: “At the factory we have continued to push to bring back some updates with one race to go. Initially the plan was to introduce them here [in Austria]. However, having run the risk of bringing a large package to Miami, we thought it was better to anticipate them to Barcelona. We pushed the team a lot. Maybe we didn’t do all the tests we should have done.so that we have all the parts ready.”

Mike Krack echoes him: “When you push to bring new things in advance you also have to do it diligently. They have to be of the right quality, otherwise you will fall even further back. You really have to invest that time to get high-quality parts and get them to the track as quickly as possible. You have to know what you’re doing, but you also have to produce them at the right quality, quantity, and specifications.”

© Copyright: Coates / XPB Images

Hence the need to constantly update simulation tools and methodologies, with a generation of cars whose aerodynamics are profoundly different from those of the past and which show new facets every time the development limit is moved. An observation, however, that does not cancel the irreplaceability of the track for the definitive verification of updates. Phenomena such as bouncing they cannot be analyzed except in the real worldwhile other aerodynamic complications must emerge on the track before being understood and then the simulation techniques updated.

The McLaren example

The complexity of the subject thus rewards a more moderate pace of developmentThis is the case of McLaren, which at the start of the season deliberately renounced introducing some new features on the launch version of the car, taking its time to develop them up until the Miami Grand Prix, and was rewarded by the great effectiveness of the new package.

Norris and Piastri back to back at Silverstone in the 2024 British GP

Recently Team Principal Andrea Stella expressed his opinion on the complications encountered by some teams, when asked about the topic by FormulaPassion on the occasion of the Austrian Grand Prix: “It seems like we’ve reached a point where development is difficult. More than one team expected to be faster, without anticipating some issues that they now need to understand better. You have to be very careful in understanding how the updates will work on the track.. The aerodynamics of these cars are very complex and are starting to test the development tools. You have to use all your experience to gain the right confidence that, when you approve the new parts, the development is actually mature”.

With ground effect regulations now in their third year, making significant gains from updates is increasingly difficult, increasing the risks of development that also tends to be ahead of its time. Spring caught Ferrari, Aston Martin and Racing Bulls out, but no one is safe. Red Bull, McLaren and Mercedes promise the arrival of new packages between the races in Hungary and Belgium, two weeks that could bring new surprises and rewrite the balance of power.