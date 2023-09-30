Trajectories never crossed

“I’m not racing against Vettel, I’m racing against Newey.” As Fernando Alonso during his time at Ferrari he had shifted his focus from the German driver to the aerodynamics wizard still working for Red Bull. Ferrari contested the world title with the Milton Keynes team until the last race in 2010 and 2012 and on both occasions the verdict rewarded Sebastian Vettel and not the Asturian, who remained ‘fixed’ at the two world titles obtained with the Renault in the two-year period 2005-2006.

In those years Adrian Newey was working for McLaren which had its spearhead in terms of drivers in Kimi Raikkonen. The MP4-20 was also an excellent car, but reliability problems frustrated the Finnish driver’s pursuit of the championship. Newey was joined McLaren in 1997 after having stocked up on titles with the Williams that welcomed him in 1990. At Grove Newey celebrated the world championships of Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost and Damon Hill, also laying the foundations for Jacques Villeneuve’s success in 1997, while at Woking in 1998 and 1999 he celebrated Mika Hakkinen’s world championships.

After the Finn’s second title Newey had to wait until 2010 to celebrate another Drivers’ title with Sebastian Vettel. Since 2007, in fact, the aerodynamics wizard has been part of the Red Bull, a team born in that season from the ashes of Jaguar and capable in less than two decades of already boasting stratospheric numbers in terms of victories and world titles. Leaving McLaren in 2006 meant that Newey ‘missed’ two champions who shared the McLaren garage in 2007.

Podcast guest Beyond the Grid Adrian Newey compared the regret of not having worked with these two champions to that of never having been part of Ferrari. “Emotionally I will always have some regret for never having worked for Ferrari and the same goes for Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton. They would have been fabulous to work with, but it didn’t happen. It’s about circumstances and that’s how it happened.” the words of Adrian Newey.