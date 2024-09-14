Donald Trump rides the Haitian immigration theme and, after the fake news about cats and dogs, he talks about the “destruction of the American way of life”. And he promises the “mass repatriation” of migrants arriving in the United States from Haiti. “We will make large deportations from Springfieldin Ohio,” Trump stressed during a press conference in California, citing the town where the hoax of migrants eating pets takes place.

“The migrants in Springfield are destroying the American way of life,” the former president was content to say today. Springfield Mayor Rob Rue urged politicians to tone down their words, which have only caused a “negative effect on the city.” “They are causing damage to the public,” he said in an interview with WSYX.

New denial for Trump

Yesterday, Trump, in a rally, said that, if elected, he would deploy federal agents “to liberate entire swaths of our country” claiming that Venezuelan gangs control part of Colorado, namely the town of Aurora. The city’s police admit that Venezuelan gangs are present but specify that their influence is “isolated” and has been “amplified.”