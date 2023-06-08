Canada protagonist

In about ten days Canada will host the great Formula 1 circus, which was back on the calendar last year after two seasons of absence related to the Covid-19 pandemic. But the premier category of world motorsport is not the only one to be deeply linked to circuit named after the legendary Gilles Villeneuve. Even America’s premier covered-wheel championship, the NASCAR, in fact, he is thinking of returning to racing in Canada starting next season.

NASCAR interested

The Montreal circuit is already been the scene of American stock car races between 2007 and 2012. In that case, however, it was the ‘second series’ of the category, the Xfinity Series. This time however the plan of the organizers would be to attract the main league, the Cup Seriesthus introducing a further road course in a calendar traditionally dominated by small, medium or large oval circuits.

New frontiers

To report this possibility, which from the indiscretion would appear as rather concrete, was the site Sports Business Journal. In fact, the top management of NASCAR would like to make a series that throughout its history has been appreciated almost exclusively by the stars and stripes public as international as possible in the coming years. In addition to Canada, contacts have also been established to bring the championship to Mexico and the Middle East.

Both NASCAR and the city-owned circuit e renovated in 2018 with a $60 million investment, declined to comment officially on the negotiations. It was therefore not clear which circuit currently on the NASCAR calendar could lose a race if Montreal gets one. It is also unclear whether NASCAR or another organization will promote the eventual race.