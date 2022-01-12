He removed Vlahovic from the field and his strength is in the obsessive marking declined in masterful one-on-one across the board. Receptive and always in control, in continuous growth and also able to lead with impetus in attack, he is today on the notebook of the big Europeans

Marco Bucciantini

Those who play fantasy football already knew: Bremer is the one to buy. But Fantasy Football is an algebraic sum, football is a whole school program: mathematics and geometry, literature and philosophy (also economics and accounting and law, if you want to see it from the button rooms). Until yesterday, the defender was ennobled in the auction between friends, because Bremer scores and has scored goals since he presented himself in Serie A, ruling over the thick of the opposing area with timing and glance and feeling (like felt where the ball goes and arrives) every time a corner or a side free kick is taken. From tomorrow, he will be part of other auctions, those of the richest owners of European football.

Meanwhile, the renewal with Toro seems to have been made, which extends the contract until 2024, gratifies the defender, strengthens the team and together in this way they build a more flattering selling price. There is always a romantic part that hopes to see the best stories don’t end too quickly, that romantic part has even convinced itself that investing in emotions in the long run creates more economy than the comings and goings of players, agents: values ​​as well refuge from the deception of surplus values ​​(this could be the slogan).

Western duels – The 24-year-old Gleison Bremer Silva Nascimento from Itapitanga, known as Gerson, born on March 18, like the writer but this date has nothing to do with the languor of the piece: it is authentic admiration – he is exalting himself, expanding, ending up dominating the western duels that he imposes on him. Juric – to him and his teammates, with an obsessive marking, everywhere, of the player stronger than the others. This endless contention showed him in all the strength and necessity of him. Because this trace of antiquity makes today’s football more modern: yes, sir, because it is no longer conceived in a situation of comfortable numerical superiority, with the midfielder in front of the defense with pure screen duties and the free behind the back with the main task of “goal” rescue. There is a clear, widespread, courageous tendency to accept numerical parity, one against one in the defensive phase, and further up in the field. This allows you to have more men in the attack phase, more rhythm in the game (because being in the duel encourages both the defender and the attacker to confront, to try and not to play conservatively: the unloading pass or the waiting). But you have to train such a risky football and have suitable characteristics.

The location – In his debut at Toro Bremer found Mazzarri, and as a left-handed his natural position was in the left “arm” of the trio of defenders. With Giampaolo there were attempts at a 4-way line, with a prevailing consideration of space with respect to the ball and the opponent: notions that found no luck on the pitch (and even Giampaolo had to fall back – for him an abjuration – on the three-man defense, to support the nature of his parents) but in any case a moment of growth in the difficulties of learning. Bremer was there, even in the line. He marked – his importance in Fantasy Football remained intact … – he suffered if he happened to have to move the ball forward, looking for the passages between the lines but it is by venturing into unknown or inaccessible territories that new qualities are discovered, put to the test, put themselves to the test. part.

How he grew up – Here, Bremer gives the idea of ​​taking into account what is happening: calmly, with control of emotions, he receives all the information of the field and of the opponents and certainly also of the technicians. He grew up because he immediately showed the material and the talent to do it and because he has always struggled with humility, even in difficult moments for the team. He has also grown in height, because now when he hunts the center forward his legs sprout everywhere, his head in elevation looks over the towers, his and eighty-eight meter seems to have reached three meters. He grew up in speed, or at least the all-out and open-field fight that requires his task engages him in fabulous containment sprints, his duel with Osimhen at the San Paolo was a double display of skill, perhaps the only case where in the end the center forward scores and his marker comes out with 7 in the report card.

With the ball – The marking reassures him, covering him with courage even in conducting the ball, so today he enters the action with the ease that was once an awkward obligation. He does it on impulse, not calculation. He does not substitute the mid-winger or the director, but he joins. It is a use of the central defenders that we have known for five years thanks to Gasperini – who has sown directly (Verona, Turin) and also indirectly, because many today carry on the defenders to create the extra man. In the case of Bremer, it was the switch that ignited (or dusted) a certainly present, Brazilian nature.

The cleaning – Last note. Bremer does the defender’s job with style, evidenced by his absence in the referee’s notebooks: only five yellow cards in the last 52 league games, the impression is that the foul follows the dispute of the ball, and is never the first intention of the defender (and if it happens to do a foul, knowing how to do it – Spalletti explained it well – is also tactical). This “cleanliness” is certainly a virtue, but it becomes so now, without doubts, because all the performance has grown, because it is often the case (not only for Bremer) to hear phrases such as “that defender is too soft, that defense without cards means that there was little intensity in the contrasts “… every situation must be seen and evaluated, otherwise it is the fair of the cliché. Here there is little in common: the face of Vlahovic (and of all the other center forwards of the league who spent those ninety minutes) tells how the Fantasy Football player was and is above all a football player.