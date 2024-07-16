Id Software he could have several games currently in developmentor at least more than just DOOM: The Dark Ages already announced, considering that the LinkedIn profile of Megumi McGowan, publishing producer at Bethesda Softworks, refers to multiple titles in progress at the team in question.
The Bethesda employee recently wrote a work-related post on the social network in which she thanked Colin, her former mentor at Tango GameWorksfor having directed her towards her career and having taught her many things, as well as having shown considerable support, also reporting that she was excited by id Software’s “projects”, plural.
This also means that McGowan moved from Tango GameWorks to id Software with the famous closure of the Japanese team by Microsoft, which suggests that other members of the studio may have also been absorbed into other divisions of Bethesda or Microsoft Gaming.
Quake or what else?
In any case, McGowan specifically specified that there are multiple projects underway at id Software, which is quite normal but has never been confirmed by insiders.
Usually, it’s a small studio that works mostly on one game at a time, but it’s clear that at least at the processing level concept and pre-production There will probably be more projects in progress.
The recently announced big game is DOOM: The Dark Ages, which looks very interesting as a sort of medieval fantasy digression from the usual hell of violence and adrenaline that characterizes the series, but at this point the discussion opens up about what the other projects could be.
There has been talk for some time of a possible return of Quakefor example, while fans would also like to see the return of Hexen, one of the many intellectual properties that have remained dormant between Activision, id Software and Microsoft.
#DOOM #Dark #Ages #Software #games #development
Leave a Reply