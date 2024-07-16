Id Software he could have several games currently in developmentor at least more than just DOOM: The Dark Ages already announced, considering that the LinkedIn profile of Megumi McGowan, publishing producer at Bethesda Softworks, refers to multiple titles in progress at the team in question.

The Bethesda employee recently wrote a work-related post on the social network in which she thanked Colin, her former mentor at Tango GameWorksfor having directed her towards her career and having taught her many things, as well as having shown considerable support, also reporting that she was excited by id Software’s “projects”, plural.

This also means that McGowan moved from Tango GameWorks to id Software with the famous closure of the Japanese team by Microsoft, which suggests that other members of the studio may have also been absorbed into other divisions of Bethesda or Microsoft Gaming.