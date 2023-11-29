Jannik Sinner is now among the top players in the world with the number 4 gained at the end of this season crowned by the final in Turin and the triumph of Malaga in the Davis Cup. 2024 is already upon us and the South Tyrolean will try to climb further in the rankings. But the competition will be more than fierce: let’s see who the Magnificent 7 are that Jannik must watch out for next season.