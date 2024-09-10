We want to look forward, talk about issues and participation: there is an entire community that does not want to be muzzled and does not want censorship, but wants to discuss issues and participation. This, Adnkronos learns, the ‘mood’ filtering from the M5S headquarters in Campo Marzio in the aftermath of the broadside launched by Giuseppe Conte at the Fatto Quotidiano party, where the Five Star Movement leader said loud and clear that he could abandon the Movement’s community if Beppe Grillo continues to behave like a “superelevated”.

“Moving beyond the Conte-Grillo disagreement”

The object of the dispute is well known: the guarantor and co-founder of the 5 Star Movement considers the name, symbol and rule of the double mandate to be intangible; for Conte, however, these issues can easily be discussed during the constituent assembly scheduled for this autumn. The assembly, scheduled for 19 and 20 October, could however be postponed in light of the large amount of contributions and proposals received from members: 22 thousand, a figure higher than the expectations of the 5 Star Movement leaders, who have thus decided to take a few more days to optimize the material and organize the second phase, the deliberative one.

Going ‘beyond’ the disagreement with Grillo and focusing on issues and proposals in view of the constituent assembly: this is Conte’s objective, who again in his speech yesterday in front of the audience of Il Fatto explained that the Grillo issue “will be taken care of by the lawyers”, inviting the Genoese comedian to respect the consultancy contract with the Movement. “Our members on the platform talk about economics and programmatic proposals, we cannot stop at the dispute with Beppe who wants his mandate for life…”, says a leading member of the M5S.

If the relationship between Grillo and Conte is currently null, that between the guarantor and Virginia Raggi continues regularly, as confirmed by the former mayor of Rome and member of the M5S Guarantee Committee in the episode of Maria Latella’s program that will be broadcast tomorrow evening on Rai3. Raggi – who the anti-Conte close to Grillo see as a possible competitor of the ‘people’s lawyer’ for the leadership of the Movement – had her say on the clash between the comedian and the former Prime Minister, returning to sing the praises of the original M5S: “The Movement – she stated – was born as an idea, as a method, as a possibility and I believe that today we need to return to that method and to that laboratory, otherwise we become just a bad copy of the other parties”. Raggi also rejected the broad field project and the Movement’s placement in the progressive camp: “Many voters have distanced themselves because the M5S has begun to make a series of unclear moves, and continuing to remain in that context I don’t think will bring other voters closer. On the contrary, it will distance them. Because a voter between a left-wing party, historic, rooted in the territory as the PD certainly is, and the M5S that recycles itself as a left-wing party, perhaps chooses the original and not the copy”.

The battle over the quorum, war over the counting of members

But the internal ‘war’ within the M5S in view of the constituent assembly is also being played out on the count of members called to vote on the platform. In recent days, an email from the Movement did not go unnoticed, inviting inactive members to renew their membership with a click within 5 days, under penalty of account deactivation.

According to former grilline sources, it would be an attempt by the top brass to wet the powder for Grillo: “Since Beppe can ask to repeat a vote and, in the second vote, there is the constraint of reaching at least 50% plus one for the result to be valid”, the top brass would be trying to “get ahead” to “reduce the voting base, applying the renewal rule that however they have never applied in the past votes”. “Insultations”, they reply from Campo Marzio: the statute – it is explained – provides for the cancellation of inactive users, who have never logged in and have not participated in votes. “If we had really wanted to lower the quorum we would not have sent the email. Instead of doing this, we preferred to give a further chance to members, in such an important moment of participation”, they reason from the M5S.