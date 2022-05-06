The meeting was attended by the ceo of Mediterranean Shipping Company Soren Toft, the prefect of Turin Raffaele Ruberto, the mayor Stefano Lo Russo and the regional councilor for production activities Andrea Tronzano

Turin – It was inaugurated in Turin, at the Lingotto, the headquarters of Msc Technology, technological division of the MSC group in the goods handling part: 9 thousand square meters of offices on three floors, where 250 people work (70 just hired) which will become 650 by the end of 2023.

Most of the children come from ITS Piemonte, the two-year post-graduate school of high specialization, from universities and training institutions. The company has earmarked € 1.5 million for training by 2024.

They attended the meeting the CEO of Mediterranean Shipping Company Soren Toft, the prefect of Turin Raffaele Ruberto, the mayor Stefano Lo Russo and the regional councilor for productive activities Andrea Tronzano. “Our collaborators working at Lingotto are already implementing a multitude of technologies that will help us to support the company’s great digitization work and to improve our use of data to contribute to Msc’s energy efficiency to achieve zero impact goals. by 2050, “Toft said. “The technological center of Turin is a flagship project for the Group and contributes to making the city, the Region and Italy the hi-tech reference of MSC, added the CEO Roberto Musumeci.”Turin is pleased to have been chosen by Msc as the headquarters of the technology division. We want to characterize ourselves more and more as an innovative, international city capable of attracting such strategic realities and creating development and giving jobs “said Lo Russo.

“Today logistics such as technology, innovation, digitalization are all important assets for the development of our business system and on which we will have to work to ensure that Turin and the region are at the forefront”, concluded Tronzano.