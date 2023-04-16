The controversy after the match in Bologna ignites social media and Rossoneri support. This time, surprisingly, the first words were from Stefano Pioli: “The episodes can determine the final result”, his comment following the 1-1 draw at Dall’Ara, with reference to two moments in the 90′ ​​against the Red Blue. The first is the Soumaoro-Rebic contact, in the first half. In the second half, however, it was Lucumi’s arm in the Emilia area that aroused reactions. “He wasn’t attacked. I’m sorry that the referees didn’t play football, they know the rules better than me anyway, but the hand was a penalty”. A question of dubious referee decisions, which especially in recent weeks has caused AC Milan fans to discuss (and get very angry).