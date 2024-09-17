The remote detonation of pagers carried by Hezbollah members in Lebanon not only disrupted a key element of the militant group’s communications, but also exposed the identities of the members, killing, wounding and humiliating many of them, according to a report by the American ABC News website.

The impact of the attack was widespread, with the Lebanese health minister saying nine people were killed and 2,800 wounded, 200 of them critically. Some of the casualties included civilians not affiliated with Hezbollah, such as an eight-year-old girl killed in the Bekaa Valley. The Iranian ambassador to Lebanon was also wounded, showing how close the cooperation between Iran and Hezbollah is.

Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attack, but it came after Israel assassinated a senior Hezbollah military commander, Fouad Shukr, in Beirut in late July, and the alleged assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran just hours later.

Shukr was killed in a Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut’s southern suburbs, while Haniyeh was blown up in an Iranian Revolutionary Guard safe house, highlighting Israel’s ability to reach deep into the heart of its adversaries.

It appears that the Israelis were able to intercept and detonate a shipment of pagers purchased by Hezbollah in order to avoid Israeli monitoring of cell phone communications.

Matthew Levitt, director of the Counterterrorism and Intelligence Program at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, explained that Hezbollah was investing in pagers as a low-tech way to evade Israeli surveillance.

Now it appears that the Israelis have managed to hack Hezbollah’s supply chain for these devices and make them explode simultaneously.

“This was a major intelligence achievement on the part of the Israelis, and Hezbollah now feels exposed and feels vulnerable,” Levitt said.

The main question is not just how did Israel do it, but why now?

Israel does not appear to be planning a Gaza-Lebanon offensive after the pager bombings, with the Israeli military saying its safety guidelines for citizens have not changed.

Since last October, Hezbollah has fired rockets and drones into Israel, claiming support for the Palestinians in Gaza.

About 60,000 Israelis and nearly 100,000 Lebanese fled the border.

Israeli bombing has devastated southern villages in Lebanon, and Israel is estimated to have already killed more than 400 Hezbollah members and destroyed a missile production facility in Syria.

Israel said last month it had thwarted Hezbollah’s promise to avenge the killing of Fuad Shukr when it launched preemptive strikes on rocket launch sites in the early hours of the morning.

Israel says it has approved operational plans to invade southern Lebanon to push Hezbollah away from the border area if it does not retreat, and US attempts to reach a diplomatic solution have failed.

Hezbollah said it would not stop firing at Israel until a ceasefire was reached in Gaza, and stressed that the bombings would not deter it.

Hezbollah said in a statement: “Our position will remain a position of victory and support for the honorable Palestinian resistance, and a source of pride in our lives and in our deaths.”

The psychological impact of pager bombing

Matthew Levitt noted that this incident will further destabilize the group.

“Anyone who uses any Hezbollah equipment now is going to be concerned about relying on it,” he said. “I think that will have an impact in the near term, and it will have a temporal impact.”

“I think if you’re a regular soldier or a senior Hezbollah commander, your eyes are in the middle of your head,” he added. “They can find your senior commander, they know your plans for attacks before you do them, and they can blow up your pager.”