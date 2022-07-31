According to the US House Speaker’s office, delegation will visit Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan

The President of the Chamber of United States, Nancy Pelosi, starts this Sunday (31.Jul.2022) a trip through the Indo-Pacific region. According communiqué from his office, the delegation of 7 US congressmen will travel through Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan.

Pelosi’s office did not mention Taiwan. The newspaper Financial Times reported on July 19 that the congresswoman was planning to visit the island to show support for Taipei. It would be the first trip by a Speaker of the US House of Representatives to the country in 25 years.

“In Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan, our delegation will hold high-level meetings to discuss how we can further advance our shared interests and values, including peace and security, economic growth and trade, the Covid-19 pandemic, the climate crisis, human rights and democratic governance” declared Pelosi.

“Under the strong leadership of the President [Joe] Bidenthe United States is firmly committed to intelligent and strategic engagement in the region, understanding that a free and prosperous Indo-Pacific is crucial to prosperity in our nation and around the world..”

TAIWAN

The Taiwan issue is one of the most sensitive issues in the People’s Republic of China. Taiwan has been independently governed since the end of a civil war in 1949.

China, however, considers the island to be part of its territory, in the form of a splinter province. If Taiwan attempts independence, it must be forcibly prevented, in the Chinese interpretation.

US-China relations with Taiwan are at one of their most troubled times. In May, the US President, Joe Biden, said be willing to use force to defend Taiwanese territory in the event of an attack from China.

Biden said the US agreed “with the one-China policy”, but that the idea that Taiwan can be “just taken by force, it’s just not appropriate”. According to him, the forcible seizure of Taiwan would be “an action similar to what happened in Ukraine”.

On the same day that the British newspaper reported Pelosi’s intention to visit the island, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China said the trip would seriously undermine Chinese territorial integrity. According to the agency, if the trip took place, the United States would bear “its consequences”.

On July 20, Biden told the Pentagon advised against Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. “The military thinks it’s not a good idea right now”the president told reporters.

To talk to the chinese president, Xi Jinpinglast Thursday (July 28), Biden “stressed that US policy has not changed. According to White House, “the US strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine Taiwan’s peace and stability”.

In communiquéthe Chinese government reported that Jinping said that “public opinion must not be violated” and that if the US “play with fire” they go “get burned”.