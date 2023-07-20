FromJens Kiffmeier close

Weapons and recruits – the Bundeswehr needs both. But young people shy away from a career in the armed forces. Is conscription coming back?

Berlin – The Ukraine conflict has a deterrent effect: The Bundeswehr is facing a serious personnel problem. The military commissioner Eva Högl (SPD) sounded the alarm and warned of a shortage of recruits. It was “questionable” whether enough soldiers could be recruited for military service in the future, Högl said Editorial network Germany (RND). The reservists’ association has already called for the return of conscription. But how realistic is that?

More personnel for the Bundeswehr: Doubts about recruitment success are growing

By 2030, the Bundeswehr should grow to 203,000 soldiers. Boris Pistorius’ (SPD) Ministry of Defense issued this goal. The Ukraine war had previously revealed the weaknesses of the German armed forces and the need to improve equipment and manpower. The federal government is therefore investing 100 billion euros in the army as part of a special fund.

Bundeswehr: Many young people shy away from training and a career in the army

Recruitment, however, represents a difficult challenge for the Bundeswehr. Enormous effort is required to achieve the set goal, stressed Högl. In order to make a career in the Bundeswehr attractive, the framework conditions must be improved. This includes efficient processes and structures, sufficient material – from personal equipment to large devices – as well as a modern infrastructure. According to Högl, it is important to give young people realistic information about service and training in the Bundeswehr.

The next generation is of decisive importance for the Bundeswehr. The changed threat situation brings with it new challenges and requirements. NATO wants to strengthen the eastern flank, whereby the Bundeswehr should send battalions and station them in the Baltic States – without neglecting national defense.

An impossible task. In view of this situation, at least the reservists’ association considers the target of 203,000 soldiers to be completely inadequate. Association President Patrick Sensburg explained on ARD-morning magazine. “It is doubtful whether 203,000 will be enough. We are assuming significantly more.” The Bundeswehr had “been reduced in size over the past 30 years, it has shrunk, units have been dismantled,” said Sensburg.

Personnel concerns in the Bundeswehr: Association calls for the reintroduction of conscription

The suspension of conscription is viewed as a mistake by Sensburg, who advocates reintroducing it. In order to be defensible, Germany needs an adequate number of soldiers in the Bundeswehr. The Russian war of aggression against Ukraine has increased interest in the Bundeswehr again. The head of the association made it clear that young people wanted to serve. But for this it is important that the recruits also feel that their service is valuable for the population and the people of the country.

The federal government is aware of the problem. However, how to solve it remains a challenge. The reintroduction of universal conscription is viewed by many as a logical consequence. Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius have recently been skeptical about this proposal. On the one hand, because it could be legally complicated. On the other hand, because the infrastructure is now missing, since there are no longer district military replacement offices. Even for the pattern, these would first have to be rebuilt. There are therefore no quick solutions in sight.

Friedrich Merz (CDU) wants Bundeswehr advertising in schools

Similar arguments are also being made in the opposition. Nevertheless, CDU party leader Friedrich Merz recently brought up an unusual suggestion: In view of the problem of young people, he emphasized the need for the Bundeswehr to do more to attract young people to schools and universities in order to make training and a career in the troops tempting for them. (jeki)

