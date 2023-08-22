Art generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI) is not protected by copyright law in the United Statesaccording to the ruling by a federal court in Washington DC

Judge Beryl Howell explained that art generated by this type of technology cannot be protected under copyright. since it does not have “human authorship”.

“Human creativity is the sine qua non at the core of intellectual property, even when channeled through new tools or into new media.“, he pointed out in his ruling.

The case began in early 2022 with a lawsuit filed by Stephen Thaler, owner of software called “Creativity Machine,” which generated a visual piece through AI.

Thaler’s request was denied, because the work lacked human authorship.

(You can read: Google Bard: privacy features and other new options of the search engine with AI).

Thaler tried to copyright the work, an image of train tracks surrounded by purple flowers, explaining that the software was the creator and that those rights were transferred to him, as he owned the computer.

The government agency in charge of registering copyrights rejected Thaler’s request, because the work lacked human authorship.

In the ruling, the judge acknowledges that copyright law will increasingly deal with such cases as artists incorporate AI into their “toolbox.”

(Also: Artificial intelligence deciphers writing based on acoustic signals from the keyboard.)

The increase in the use of AI platforms such as ChatGPT or Midjourney to generate content has generated a new legal and ethical discussion in the US on the concept of copyright and intellectual property.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO

-Now WhatsApp allows you to create stickers with AI: how to do it?

-Google Photos launches new memories tab: images will be organized by AI

This is how artificial intelligence shows the roller coasters of the future