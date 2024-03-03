Leak babyAs an experienced funeral director, he often knows exactly what to say. But the day before the funeral of Mirjam van Lekkerkerk, the baby who was found lifeless in the Lek, the words had difficulty getting down on paper. Not her parents, but Maurice van Zijl (50) carried the girl to her final resting place: “I did it with love.”
Serena Hoffman
