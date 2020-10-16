Question: I am 29 years old. I have not masturbated nor had sex till a single time till date. Due to weak economic condition, I do not even like to get married. Also I do not feel right to have sex by being single. I have heard that because of not having sex, age decreases or the body gets many diseases. So do I have to go through all these troubles? Please address my concern.

answer: If you do not want to do this then it is completely fine. But I hope you will be facing nightfall at night. If this is the case then things are perfectly fine, if this is not happening then you need to see a doctor soon.

Sexpart: This answer has been given by sexologist Yogesh Tandon. He has a clinic in Mu-71 / A Pitampura, New Delhi and you 9599695500 But they can be contacted from 12 noon to 06 pm.