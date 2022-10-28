Since January this year, some 29 countries have reported worrying cholera outbreaks. They include Haiti, Syria, Malawi and, in recent weeks, Lebanon. Due to this unexpected increase in episodes of the disease, the body that manages the supply of vaccines when there is an emergency, the International Coordination Group (IGC), has been forced to replace the two doses with a single one, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) reported last Friday. The group is made up of members from the World Health Organization (WHO), MSF, Unicef ​​and the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC).

Cholera is an acute gastroenteritis caused by ingesting water or food contaminated by the bacteria vibrio cholerae, which, in turn, causes severe diarrhea, vomiting, and dehydration. The problem with contracting this condition is that it is “very easy to die from it if you don’t have access to treatment,” explains Alexandre Marcou, MSF’s communications officer in Haiti. The majority of patients who contract it do not develop cholera, clarifies one of the organization’s doctors, but they are highly contagious. You have to be aware of very strong diarrhea, called “rice water” because of its color and composition; to nausea and vomiting, especially at the onset of symptoms, and to severe dehydration, which can lead to the loss of 10% of body fluids.

Single-dose vaccination strategy is effective in responding to outbreaks, although evidence on the exact duration of protection is limited IFRC

Vaccinate with a single dose, explains FIRC, is effective in responding to outbreaks, although evidence on the exact duration of protection is limited, and protection is less in children. With a two-dose regimen, when the second dose is given within six months of the first, immunity against infection lasts for three years.

The situation of global shortage of vaccines is due to several factors, explains the WHO. On the one hand, this year there have been episodes in nine more countries than the annual average. Furthermore, they are being made stronger by weak water and sanitation systems, mismanagement, rising poverty, climate change and conflict. All this means that drinking water is increasingly scarce, and dependence on an unhealthy resource exposes the population to contracting diseases transmitted by this means. Finally, there are companies that are working to the best of their abilities and lack the means to cover the entire population.

Julien Potet, an expert in tropical diseases, explains in a Twitter thread the reasons why there are no cholera vaccines:

The GIC still believes that the benefit of having at least one of the guidelines is greater than that of not implementing any and a way to “immunize more people and provide short-term protection.”

In the countries of the Global South, or developing countries, the population pyramid tends to be young, so those most affected are usually minors, explains Dr. Lachlan McIver, an MSF medical specialist. This is the case of Syria, which, plagued by civil war since 2011, has more children from zero to four years of age than those over 60. Haiti presents a similar picture.

Haiti

The recent cholera outbreak in Haiti comes after more than three years with no reported cases, but since the first was reported on October 2, 2022, there have been 123 confirmed, 996 suspected and 37 deaths in total. The last episode left 820,000 affected and 9,792 deaths.

Haitians suffer from human rights abuses, food insecurity, fuel shortages and interrupted access to health

The health crisis has been aggravated by the deterioration of the socioeconomic, political and security context, which includes the blockade of essential humanitarian and civilian supplies in the capital, Port-au-Prince, reported last Friday the Project HOPE, an international non-governmental global health and humanitarian aid organization founded in the United States. Adib Fletcher, director for Latin America and the Caribbean of the humanitarian response of the NGO in Haiti, is concerned about the future. “Although it is still early to say, we do fear that this will be like the 2010 crisis. The sociopolitical factors are there,” he laments in a video call.

The vaccines are not yet available in the country because the strategy is being fine-tuned and trying to locate the affected populations. It is a process that is still ongoing, explains Bruno Maes, UNICEF representative in Haiti. Fletcher, of Project Hope believes that even if the doses reach the port, it will be difficult to get them to the specific areas, since Haiti has a problem of access to fuel, in addition to gang violence and social unrest.

Maes explained, in an interview with EL PAÍS, that the biggest problem they face is the “little and poor accessibility” of citizens to different services. Alexandre Marcou, MSF communications officer, agrees with Maes, adding that fuel shortages are causing the biggest impediments. “The main oil terminal, Varreux, It’s been blocked since mid-September. There is no fuel or for health infrastructure. Many hospitals have had to close”, laments Marcou.

Despite “fewer roadblocks and fewer demonstrations,” according to Maes, Haitians suffer from human rights abuses, food insecurity, fuel shortages, and interrupted access to health care, compounded by the deteriorating effects of the climate change and the threat of natural disasters.

More information

The neighborhood of Brooklyn, in the commune of Cité Soleil (Port-au-Prince) has been without drinking water for three months, Dr. Jean William Pape, whose local NGO, Gheskio, runs two of the 15 cholera treatment centers. This situation has forced the population to survive on contaminated water, which increases the chances of contracting the disease.

Marcou clarifies: “There is a channel in Cité Solei, next to Brooklyn, which has the highest concentration of cholera cases, which has very poor waste management. There is so much garbage that the channel is blocked and the current cannot pass. The levels have increased due to the rains, so there are kilometers flooded and the neighborhoods are full of waste. Also, tankers can’t get through.”

Syria

On September 10, the first outbreak was registered in Syria and hundreds of cases have already been registered near the Lebanese border. Its source is suspected to be the Euphrates River, as there are no water treatment facilities in rural areas along its course, says Alison Bottemley, advocacy coordinator at Action Against Hunger in the country, in an interview with this newspaper.

The acute epidemic in Syria has left more than 24,000 suspected cases and 80 deaths

“This is the first outbreak since 2009, but it is also the largest. The one from 13 years ago only had 350 confirmed cases. Right now there are more than 24,000 suspects, and these have spread to 14 provinces. At least 80 people have died so far,” says Bottemely. In Lebanon, confirmations reached 448 in just two weeks, with 10 associated deaths, the UN Children’s Fund, Unicef, explained Tuesday in a press release. They also estimated that two-thirds of the country’s water treatment facilities, half of its pumping stations and one-third of its water towers have been damaged by the war.

The adviser of Caritas in Syria, Angela Gärtner, claims that the outbreak could have been foreseen. Without any kind of sanitation, the most logical thing is that people will contract related diseases. However, it is positive, because, as she explains, “the coronavirus has made the population very sensitive and concerned about their protection.” Even so, the situation in Syria is sensitive, since there is “virtually no health system, especially in the most affected areas. That means that when cases do arise, people have little chance of getting quick medical assistance.”

The actions of the different organizations in Syria are somewhat different from those in Haiti. Bottomley from Action Against Hunger explains that they do have good access to people and there are no roadblocks. As in the Caribbean country, the Government acted and warned quickly. However, he clarifies, “the problem is that there are not enough resources to cover the needs. The already limited supply must be increased, but the general health of the population must also be ensured, starting with the quality of the food.” The level of conflict has gone down, but many cannot afford meals as there is rampant inflation. “They are choosing which meal to skip because they can’t do three a day. The price of fuel almost quadrupled during the first six months of 2022 ″ he laments.

Another challenge facing the country is the Turkish occupation of the nearby strip of northeastern Syria. Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, considered in 2019 that the self-governed Kurds in the region were terrorists who had to be fought. In that area, his government controls the regional hydraulic works. From August 11 to October 20, the Alouk station was unable to supply water to nearly one million people in Hasaka and surrounding camps. The supply arrived on October 22, informed the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Alouk is a station inside Syria, in Hassakeh, but the source is inside Turkey and there are frequent outages. “Erdogan controls a station that is responsible for supplying the city. They have already stopped the operation several times, which implies a total shutdown”, says Gärtner.

The situation is terrible for everyone, laments Bottomley, who explains that, with the various crises converging in the country, day-to-day life is “impossible for the average Syrian”. He clarifies that humanitarian aid must be able to do more and better because it is essential that everyone has access to water and sanitation. “There needs to be wastewater treatment, livelihood support and health programs,” he says.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO at Twitter, Facebook and Instagramand subscribe here to our ‘newsletter’.