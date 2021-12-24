Google and Facebook are no longer the most visited web pages in the world. TikTok takes the cake this year. The app has grown in popularity over the past year, according to figures from Cloudfare, an online storage company that also analyzes online activity.











cloudfare based on the traffic generated by web pages to compile a top ten of most visited sites of the past year. TikTok is in first place, with Google and Facebook in second and third place respectively.

Top 10 most visited websites according to Cloudfare 1. TikTok

2. Google

3. Facebook

4. Microsoft

5. Apple

6. Amazon

7. Netflix

8. YouTube

9. Twitter

10. WhatsApp

TikTok has been in the top 10 many times before, but had never been higher than 7th, write Cloudfare’s João Tomé and Sofia Cardita, but that changed in 2021: ‘On February 17, 2021, TikTok was at the top for the first time for a day. In March and May TikTok also wore the crown for a few days, but from August 10 we see that TikTok is at the top on almost all days.’ Google threw themselves into the fray a few more times in October and November, but in the end TikTok became the big winner of the year.

Still, TikTok is not the biggest social medium when it comes to users. With nearly 2.9 billion accounts active at least once a month, 1.9 billion of which can be found on the app daily, Meta’s Facebook is the most widely used platform. Compared to that, TikTok has ‘only’ 1 billion monthly users. On average, those users stay longer, otherwise the app would never have been able to claim the first place.

TikTok

On the TikTok app, people share short videos, often no longer than a minute. These videos are offered on your main page, and you can scroll endlessly through everyone’s videos. Thanks to an advanced algorithm, the app knows exactly what you want to see and offers it. As a result, users linger on the app for a long time, and it is sometimes labeled as addictive.

TikTok is said to be very addictive because of its advanced algorithms. © Jens Kalaene/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa



“TikTok is for entertainment, to put a smile on your face,” Michael Beckerman, a TikTok spokesperson, told CBS in October. “We think it’s important to spread authentic, cheerful content. However, as with all entertainment, you should consume it in moderation. We’re doing our best to put some tools in motion to help parents determine what’s right for their families and teens. Think of a ‘take a break’ video or screen time management.”

The app, founded by the Chinese ByteDance in 2016, has often been discredited. For example, Donald Trump wanted to ban the app in 2020 because the Chinese state could access the data of all American users with the app. That turned out to be unfounded: the data is stored on American soil. Furthermore, the app would be experienced as addictive and would encourage children to engage in dangerous activities challenges.

