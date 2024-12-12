Not going back to school

Every year, when September begins, numerous brands and businesses join the back-to-school campaign. One of the times of the year with the greatest advertising pull, full of songs, choreographies and clothing models. However, many girls and boys do not live within this musical.

From the Secretariado Gitano Foundation we launch the social awareness campaign #LaNoVueltaAlCole to make visible a dramatic reality. An idea that breaks with that advertising fiction, showing that, for many gypsy girls and boys, this return so full of barriers is quite far from the clichés of advertisements.

Three months after the start of the course, a good part of the Gypsy students in ESO already know that they will repeat or abandon the educational system. Two out of every three Gypsy girls and boys do not finish Compulsory Secondary Education. This is the chilling fact that affects gypsy youth and that no one seems to care about. However, this educational inequality is what is hindering the future and progress of an entire generation of young gypsies, and we should care.

The majority of Roma girls and boys enter the educational system late. Their trajectory is marked by school failure and grade repetitions: at the age of 11, 40% of Gypsy children have already repeated. The curricular gap worsens, and when they reach the age of 16, they abandon their studies without having achieved the ESO degree.

Gypsy students face multiple barriers where factors of inequality come together. First, the impact of poverty. 86% of Roma people are poor. Poverty reduces your chances of having private teachers, extracurricular classes, buying support materials…, family priorities are different: eating three meals a day, paying the water or electricity bill. Secondly, the low educational level of the Roma population (only 17% have completed ESO or post-compulsory studies), which means that your parents, not only cannot pay for private lessons, but they cannot help you, because They do not have the necessary training for it.

To this we must add the lack of references in your environment; When you don’t have anyone around who has studied, you don’t know what the experience is like, and taking the step to continue studying is very hard when you do it alone.

Getting out of this dynamic is very difficult if, in addition, you study in a segregated school, something that happens to a third of Roma students. The high concentration of gypsy boys and girls in certain educational centers or in certain classrooms is a reality that, once again, does not seem to matter to anyone. School segregation is the maximum expression of rejection and discrimination towards Roma students and has a clear negative impact on academic results, the quality of education, the expectations of teachers or families themselves and, in addition, reduces the ability of socializing with other people.

On the other hand, Roma students do not feel recognized or identified in the educational system. The history and culture of the Gypsy people continue to be absent from the educational curriculum. On January 12, 2025, it will be 600 years since the documented presence of gypsies in the Iberian Peninsula and, however, Spanish society knows little, or nothing, about this long history of rejection and exclusion, but also of pride, identity and resistance. School hasn’t taught us that.

Faced with this harsh reality that accompanies Roma students, the poor performance of the administrations competent in the matter. The educational system has not been able to provide a response to the specific reality of Roma students, and decade after decade the same results are repeated and the gap with the rest of the population is widening: while the number of school dropouts in Spain has gone reducing to almost 13%, for gypsy boys and girls it rises to 86%.

For this reason, we want to send a clear message: the educational system must compensate for the initial social disadvantages and guarantee the necessary and sufficient support for students in situations of greater socio-educational vulnerability.

That this only happens to Gypsy students has to do with inequality and structural discrimination that should shame us as a society. It represents a serious violation of the rights of children and adolescents to the extent that it condemns them to a future without training or work opportunities, which keeps them in poverty and exclusion. We are wasting the potential of the activation and socio-labor inclusion of an eminently young population (66% of the Roma population is under 30 years old).

We know that with specific support, guidance and educational reinforcement programs, bad data can be reversed. We have proven it. For this reason, we ask for a specific educational guidance and reinforcement plan for Roma students that, through public policies, fully guarantees their right to education.

Those who do not return to school: the situation of Roma students has worsened in the last decade

We have to change this reality.