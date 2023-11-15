Home page World

From: Patrick Mayer

Split

Ready-made muesli, cornflakes and cereals often contain a lot of sugar, which often increases hunger. © IMAGO / imagebroker

There are foods that don’t satisfy hunger, but rather promote it. They are not good for your health and can sometimes be replaced quite easily.

Munich – The so-called small hunger is a real challenge. Health-conscious consumers are particularly careful when it comes to snacks. But be careful: There are small dishes that only seem like healthy fillers at first glance. Instead, they contain a lot of sugar and calories, or they only stimulate hunger.

Coffee: The “fat killer” quickly becomes a “calorie bomb”

Experts recommend, for example, Pay close attention to coffeehow to drink this. The general rule of thumb is: to lose weight Coffee only drink black. Because: Scientific studies have shown that caffeine stimulates fat burning. According to a study by the British trade magazine Scientific Reports For example, caffeine increases heat production in the body (thermogenesis) and thus energy consumption. This means: The body burns more calories.

Loud Fit for fun Thanks to such properties, coffee is a real “fat killer”. But if sugar, milk or coffee cream are added, this effect is no longer effective. The experts at the fitness magazine completely advise against using cocoa powder or syrup as a topping for cappuccinos or coffee with milk. Otherwise, a coffee specialty will quickly become a “calorie bomb”.

Fruit juices: Oranges, apples and grapes are not always healthy when liquid

If you think of oranges, passion fruit, apples, pears and grapes, you probably immediately think of the vitamins they contain. But: Fruit and other fruits are not necessarily healthy in liquid form. Because: Juices not only have a high vitamin content, the high proportion of fructose also means a lot of calories.

But that’s not all: researchers at Harvard Medical School Joslin Diabetes Center have found that high fructose levels inhibit the liver’s ability to break down fat through metabolism. Smoothies are an alternative – but only unsweetened. Otherwise these will quickly become a “sugar bomb”. These also have a lot of calories. But: Thanks to their pulp and healthy fats, they keep you full for longer. Suitable ingredients include avocado, nuts, coconut oil or pumpkin.

Muesli and muesli bars: These snacks contain sugar and a lot of calories

Nutritionists recommend: put together your own muesli from various ingredients such as nuts and fruits. © IMAGO / imagebroker

Both ready-made muesli products such as cornflakes and muesli bars contain a lot of sugar. Eco test even found harmful substances in some brands of muesli. According to the online portal Eat Smarter Many snack products are calorie traps and do not provide many nutrients. Many manufacturers use sugar syrup to “glue” the bars together.

High blood sugar levels are generally considered unhealthy. Researchers at the University of Lübeck, for example, have a study in the journal Nature Metabolism published. They explain that this causes the brain to send incorrect satiety information to the body. To put it simply: You think you are not full, but you have consumed a lot of carbohydrates. Which ultimately makes you gain weight. It is therefore better to prepare the bars and muesli yourself.

Experts recommend whole grain cereals, for example. Whole grains can help get rid of belly fat. According to Study by the “Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging” At Tufts University in Boston, consumption of whole grains reduces elevated blood sugar levels in the long term. And this prevents cardiovascular and metabolic diseases.

Glutamate and other flavor enhancers: There is nothing healthy about them

The flavor enhancer glutamate can be found in many ready-made meals such as instant noodle soup. But glutamate can also be found in salad dressings. Glutamate is marked on packaging with the E numbers E 620 to E 625. Many doctors these days recommend that if you want to eat healthily, you should avoid ready meals.

Because: According to nutrition experts, for example from the Palatinate “Schlossparkklinik Dirmstein”, the flavor enhancer prevents the production of the satiety hormone leptin. So you’ll soon feel hungry again. Glutamate increases appetite and suppresses satiety, the experts explain. (pm)

The tricks and information mentioned in this article cannot replace a healthy and balanced diet. Use our nutritional tips only as a supplement to an otherwise varied and healthy diet. The information in no way replaces professional advice and is not intended for independent diagnosis or treatment.