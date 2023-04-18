The second “luxury” choice of the Seleçao comes directly from Serie A and could sit on the green-gold bench in case Ancelotti refuses

For the Brazilian national team bench it is still a mystery. Already at the end of the World Cup in Qatar it seemed that the post of technical commissioner of the Seleçao should go to Carlo Ancelotti , but the Real Madrid coach has to wait. So the green-and-gold run for cover and put a second choice of luxury in their sights: José Mourinho.

It is reported by the theAthleticwith the managers of the Brazil that they would grow impatient with the intentions of Ancelotti. The coach now in force at Real Madrid would have opened a window by vowing to think about it, but only at the end of the season. On the other hand, José Mourinho also seems very attached to the Roma project and although the call from the Seleçao is unique, it is said that the special one will not accept with his eyes closed.