South American footballers continue to be the raw material and the center of attention of European football. Players who stand out with their talent quickly make the leap to the other side of the continent, where the most powerful clubs are on the lookout to see what new figure they get in each transfer market. Today there are several South American pearls ready to succeed in the Old Continent.

The leaders of the moment are the young Brazilians Vitor Roque and Endrick, two jewels who triumphed in their country with goals and will now seek to dazzle in European football.

Vitor Roque, just 18 years old, was signed by Barcelona, ​​who bought him from Paranaense for 74 million euros, being the most expensive sale in the history of Brazilian football, even surpassing that of Endrick to Real Madrid. Vitor, with a contract until 2031, has already joined the Catalan team, where he already had his debut, in the match against Las Palmas on January 4. “He is a very good signing and I think he can contribute a lot to us. He doesn't give me time to think. Work, goal, sacrifice… he is a player who goes to space,” said coach Xavi Alonso as soon as the attacker arrived.

They take the player little by little, they will give him playing time so that he can adapt, and it is already presumed that he will experience a rivalry with Endrick, who will join Real Madrid starting in the middle of the year.

Endrick It is the other pearl of Brazilian football and one that excites the merengue team, which won the fight against teams like PSG, Chelsea and Barcelona. She is barely 17 years old and has a promising future. Real Madrid trusts that she will be their great attacking reference and that she will mark the era dressed in white. He will join in the middle of this year, when he comes of age. Meanwhile, he will continue in Palmeiras.

Endrick (right), the new jewel of Palmeiras. Photo: Caesar Greco. Palmeiras

“Until I join Real Madrid I will continue to dedicate myself, as I have always dedicated myself, to being able to offer Palmeiras even more on the field: more goals, more victories, more titles and even more joy for our fans,” said the player, who He recently visited Madrid to get to know the club and his soon-to-be new teammates.

According to the newspaper As, the white club paid 35 million fixed and another 25 million for objectives. He signed it for 3 years, because he is a minor, but it is guaranteed that he will renew it for another three years.

Other pearls to Europe

And if in Brazil they gloat over these transfers, in Argentina they are also proud of the signings of two young players to Europe. Is about Claudio Echeverry, known as El Diablito, an attacker who will leave River Plate and he will be a Manchester City player, for 29 million euros. Echeverry, who just turned 18, stood out at the last U-17 World Cup and is now with his country's National Team for the Pre-Olympic. He will play on loan to River this year before landing in Europe, where he could first go on loan to Girona in Spain.

🔵🇦🇷 Manchester City and River Plate have signed all the documents for Claudio Echeverri deal, both clubs are almost ready to make an announcement. €14.5m net fixed fee to River as revealed last week, €9m add-ons performance-related and not based on titles. It's sealed. pic.twitter.com/xW1SfrzNcZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 8, 2024

The other player who monopolized the market news is Valentin Barco, who will leave Boca Juniors to be a player for Brighton & Hove Albion, in England. Barco, 19 years old and who is also with the pre-Olympic team, is another of the great Argentine promises.

In the absence of official confirmation, Brighton has signed the Argentine full-back from Boca Juniors, Valentín Barco (19), who would arrive for a price of £8M, signing for 5 and a half seasons until 2029. [TNT Sports] ✅🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/wTUpWsxjGA — England Soccer (@Mercado_Ingles) January 12, 2024

These are just four cases that ratify the model in which Europe expands its tentacles with its millions, to take the best from South America.

SPORTS

More sports news