“Deadpool and Wolverine“It is undoubtedly one of the superhero movies most anticipated this year, and with its release so close many are wondering how it will be classified.

What rating will the Deadpool and Wolverine movie have?

The movie “Deadpool and Wolverine” will be released next July 25th in Mexican cinemas such as Cinepolis and Cinemexhowever, it won’t be for everyone.

According Cinemex and Cinepolisthe movie “Deadpool and Wolverine” has a C classificationthat is, it is only for adults.

When a movie is C classificationmeans that only people over 18 years of age can see it, since the General Directorate of Radio, Television and Cinematography of Mexico classifies them as:

Classification C For adults 18 years and older.

Restrictive. The narration of the events or situations is detailed. It may contain detailed horror, a high degree of violence, explicit sexual scenes, addictions and drug use, as well as extreme verbal violence.

Notably “Deadpool 2” had a B13 rating, that is, for those over 13 years old, however, the new film will have other types of content not suitable for minors.

In the Mexican cinemas This is where attendees will be asked for official identification so they can enter to see the film.

Synopsis of the film “Deadpool and Wolverine”

Third installment of the “Deadpool” saga, now integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) but maintaining its adult focus, with an R rating. In September 2022, the appearance of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine was confirmed, for the first time since “Logan.”