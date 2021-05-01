Returnal from Housemarque It has been recognized for its level of visual detail, unique gameplay, its use of adaptive triggers among many other details. And, one of its characteristics that has come to light among the reviews has been its degree of difficulty. You can’t change this one, just like Dark souls, a game that many media have compared it to.

This video game is challengingThere is no doubt about that and we have shared it with you in our review. However, it is not a merciless game that knows how to give you the tools to face the combats it presents. But, this has not been something that many gamers have received well, many of them have not had difficulties to pass the first level of adventure. Which makes sense, this game is about death and reincarnation, it wants you to try again until you master it.

Why did you make this decision for Returnal?

The developer of Returnal, Housemarque has commented that this is because a new patent for Sony It will allow you to adjust the difficulty of the video games without having to program it. Which would be a huge relief for video game development.

Another reason would be the design of the video game, Housemarque is recognized for integrating high difficulties to emulate those that were achieved in the arcade world. They like their games to be challenging, even if this means that Experienced gamers face a higher learning curve. On the one hand, it is his artistic vision. But, on the other hand, these types of decisions could alienate people who cannot experience these types of games due to their difficulty. Not all people have the experience to enjoy these great milestones in the history of video games.

Have you already played Returnal? What do you think about it?




