The result of the German federal elections this Sunday has been adjusted to what surveys and analysts foreseen: Victoria of the CDU, a traditional power party in Germany, with the possibility of governing with the other historic majority party, the SPD and an boom of the ultra -right that, however, does not affect governance. The scrutiny, although the uncertainty does not clear suddenly, because there are differences in draft between the matches called to govern, it was received with some joy for the markets in the first stages of the session on Monday. However, although it has ended up imposing itself (the German Dax has risen 1%) this rebound has begun to anxiety at some times, installing doubts among investors.

Summarizing, given the devilish political horizon that was glimpsed for Germany after these elections, investors wanted two certainties. On the one hand, the governance: That the sum of the CDU and the Social Democrats give enough seats to reissue the so -called great coalition and gave way to stability that would be complicated if in the equation you had to put into a third game, like the greens. On the other, the Constitutional reform: A hot topic in the campaign has been that the parties somehow break the constitutional mechanism that limits the indebtedness of the country, for which a two -thirds majority is needed in Parliament. The first certainty has been fulfilled, but the second is not.

With the closed scrutiny, the sum of seats from the CDU (within the CSU, its ‘brother’ party of Bavaria) and the SPD gives margin for a Great coalition without the need for green And without those of the call to be a new chancellor, Friedrich Merz, they are dedicated to agree with the AFD, formation to which the rest has applied the ‘sanitary cord’. It is not a closed scenario, because there are background differences between the two great historical games, but the time is serious and on previous occasions they have agreed to govern, something that for example has not happened in Spain.

The ‘disgust’ has come with the aforementioned constitutional reform. German fundamental laws contemplate what is known as the debt brakea mechanism that limits the public structural deficit to 0.35% of GDP per exercise. This ‘lock’, which was approved within the framework of a greater debt after the great financial crisis, limits public investment at a time when the German economy needs to get out of the lethargy in which it is. The previous executive, of the Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, raffled this restriction with the pandemic emergency and the war in Ukraine, but finally ran into the courts. Therefore, a reformulation of the law is necessary. A Government with tied hands Given the stagnation of the industry and the new needs in defense in a more dangerous world is a scenario that from all the levels of Germany is called to avoid.

“One thing is clear: the debt brake considerably limits the margin of maneuver of fiscal policy. This was less notorious before pandemic, when the State benefited from a flourishing economy and, in particular, the fall of the fall of the Interest rates , HE has shown that German armed infrastructures and forces have been careless For a long time, which means that significantly higher expenses are required in this area, “says Ralph Solveen, CommerzBank economist without hot cloths.

Although with the ‘small mouth’, The CDU has been accepting in public that that lock will have to loosensomething that is most favorable socialist and green. Although Merz himself has insisted that his priority is to cut the expense and lower taxes, economists have made it clear that these measures will not create the type of fiscal space necessary to modernize the aging infrastructure of Germany and boost the defense spending .

But Parliamentary arithmetic complicates it and much. The two outsider games could be said, that they have entered the Bundestag, AFD (ultra -right) and Die Linke (to the left of the Socialists), They add more than a third of the seats (216 out of a total of 630), which could act as a locking minority when proceeding with this constitutional reform. A powerful agreement between the great coalition and the green for this matter would go to the fret if these two parties, each for their reasons, reject the initiative.

Die Linke is in favor of eliminating the debt brake, but also wants to reduce the defense budget And Merz’s party opposes in many other issues, such as taxation and immigration. That could greatly complicate any agreement in which this party participates. Meanwhile, the AFD wants to stick to strict borrowing limits of the country.

Bodo RameLow, former state leader of Turingia who has been elected deputy by Die Linke this Sunday, has declared on Monday to the radio Deutschlandfunk that his party is willing to vote in favor of a flexibility of the indebtedness limit, but not if it is only the military expense. “You only ask the military, and I ask infrastructure,” he said. “If the railroad and debt brake were expanded, it will transform into investment control, then I will raise my hand with pleasure in favor.”

“Theoretically, there could be therefore an interparty consensus with the left on the Creation of an extra -representative infrastructure fund or the exemption of infrastructure investment of the debt brake to create more space for defense spending on the basic budget, “says Deutsche Bank Ag Marion AG Muehlberger and Robin Winkler economists.” This would probably continue to limit the scope of the additional expenditure in defense in the next legislature, But at least it would create a certain margin of maneuver, “they add. By 2025, a Merz government could agree to suspend the limit again on the basis of a situation Emergency, as already done in the expired legislature, to gain time.

“If it is not possible to reform the debt brake, the new Foreign Minister could again ask the Parliament to temporarily suspend the norm to allow a higher expense. A key risk to be monitored in such a scenario would then be any lawsuit before the Federal Constitutional Court of the Federal Constitutional Court country. Although it is difficult to predict how the court would react, it could be more likely to allow an emergency suspension, especially taking into account the growing geopolitical challenges, “they explain in Bloomberg Experts Antonio Barroso and Martin Ademer.

Germany needs investment

It is this scenario that makes markets hesitate in a certain way. The backdrop in this great conversation about the need for greater expense in Germany is that of a chronic investment foul that is now returning as a Boomerang against the traditional economic locomotive of Europe. After the rise associated with reunification in the early 90s, public investment decreased during the rest of the decade, stabilizing at a low level and being insufficient in some years to compensate for capital depreciation.

There is consensus in which Germany needs massive investments in digitalization, green economy and defense after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Donald Trump’s return to the White House. He Think Tank Dezernat Zukunft estimates these needs at about 800,000 million euros in the period from 2025 to 2030, which is equivalent to just over 3% of GDP every year. A study by the Macroeconomic Policy Institute (IMK) estimates that additional public investment needs are encrypted at 600,000 million euros in the next 10 years, that is, 1.4% of GDP per year.

Such consensus exists that Germany, with a public debt of 60% of GDP, well below its European partners, the US and China, has room and need to invest, that investors in bonds are giving it ‘free pass’ for it . Those known as bond guardians (investors selling the bonds of a country when they sniff danger, whether political, economic or fiscal) have been sending Germany a clear message before their elections: There is room for more money borrowed.

The truth is that, far from punishing the government for borrowing more, Investors would host with satisfaction an increase in issuancegiven the shortage of high quality bonds in Europe so that fund managers buy them. From the point of view of Germany, it could now be a good time for a new government to start new bond emissions. The country’s indebtedness costs –around 2.5% for 10 years bunds– They are still the lowest in Europe, and they are expected to continue going down, since the forecast is that the European Central Bank (ECB) make new cuts of interest rates this year.