Easter started and, with it, four days of leisure to fill this autumn with an extended pandemic. To do? Rest, eat the bagel and the Easter eggs; the believers will cook fish … And then?

Although there will be masses, this year the usual Stations of the Cross will not be performed, the procession on Avenida de Mayo that took place around these dates.

And the masses of the Cathedral will be without public and will be transmitted over the internet. As an idea to take advantage of the empty hours, Clarion presents six good recommendations in matters of culture, for this long weekend in Buenos Aires.

There is something for everyone; to begin with, important exhibitions of plastic arts –the Ministry of Culture of the Nation has already confirmed that all museums will be open at Easter, with the current protocols and with reservation of shifts-.

As for literature, the great star will undoubtedly be the Editorials and Bookstores Fair (FELBA), to make a real literary picnic and free. (Here the complete program).

To go further, here are the proposals:

Cándido López, painter and soldier

The works of Cándido López illustrate episodes of the Paraguayan War as well as moments of battle, leisure, camps and progress through unstable and swampy terrain.

Painter of the Paraguayan War. The exhibition of Cándido López. Photo Fernando de la Orden.

The exhibition that is now being held in the National Historical Museum – you can read more about it here – locates the painter in context and reflects the reasons for the conflict, the stories of officers and soldiers, the role of women, the traits of the bosses, the reasons of the opponents to the war and the destruction caused by the conflict.

File

“Panorama Cándido”, An artist in the war of the Triple Alliance at the National Historical Museum.

In Defensa 1600, CABA, from Thursday to Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with prior reservation at: https://comarca.cultura.gob.ar/museo-historico-nacional/ Free

Works by the Argentine artist Cándido López (1840-1902) are exhibited, along with objects from the War of the Triple Alliance, which took place between the coalition formed by Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina against Paraguay between 1864 and 1870.

Women who create worlds

Create Worlds, at Fundación Proa, visit the work of fifty female artists that they exhibited at the Proa, for 24 years, since its foundation, in 1996.

Create Worlds. In Fundación Proa. Photo Press

The axis that runs through the exhibition deals with topics such as the relationship with space, the subtleties of language and the body, from different generations and cultures around the world. There are exciting works, like those of Louise Bourgeois on motherhood and Marta Minujín.

The exhibition owes its name to a phrase by the theorist Donna Haraway, who asked herself: “what materials do we use to think of other materials, what stories do we tell to tell other stories and what stories make worlds. ”

A detailed review of the sample, here.

File

“Create Worlds”, in Fundación Proa. Av Pedro de Mendoza 1929 and Caminito.

From Thursday 1 to Sunday 4 April, from 12 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Free.

By reservation: 54 11 4104 1000. ww.proa.org. Free

Curated by Cecilia Jaime and Manuela Otero, among others, exhibited by: Marta Minujín, Louise Bourgeois, Delia Cancela, Nicola Costantino, Flavia Da Rin, Gachi Hasper, Liliana Maresca, Liliana Porter.

Anger and feminism in Recoleta

Talk: “May rage be worth us”, by Vir Cano, within the framework of the Cycle “Te dice más”, moderated by Ingrid Beck and Silvina Giaganti.

Recoleta Cultural Center. With activities. Photo Lucia Merle

The talk proposes to open some reflections, doubts and concerns about the pedagogies, policies and affective resistances that go through and make our feminist movements and of the sexual dissent. The issue of passions like rage, love, boredom and pain.

On Friday, April 2 at 19:00. Free.

Engraving workshop with a feminist perspective: “From Said to Fact”, in the Patio de los Naranjos of the CCR. Free.

It is an intensive workshop in which the participant will be able to make their own engraving stamp, from the design, carving and printing processes. Each participant will work on their design based on a collective slogan with a feminist theme.

Then he will carve his matrix that will finally be printed on paper with the intaglio press. This space, organized by referents and feminist groups, seeks to “deconstruct” mandates and “illuminate the desire and voices that have been silenced.” It’s not necessary to have any previous experience.

Saturday, April 3 at 4:00 p.m.

File

Recoleta Cultural Center.

Junin 1930, CABA

From April 1 to 4 from 4 to 8 p.m.

A book fair at the station

Organized by the Ministry of Culture of the City together with The Book Foundation, more than 50 bookstores and publishers They offer special activities and talks on youth literature, feminism and comics, among other topics. And since March was the month of poetry, there will be a collective space dedicated to that genre.

Among the exhibitors, there are bookstores and publishers such as Espacio Moebius, Infancias Libres, Librería Aguilar, Editorial Albatros, Editorial Ciccus, Orsai, Cúspide Libros, Ediciones RyR, Hekht Libros, Del Naranjo, Galerna, and many more.

Felba. This was the fair in 2019. Photo Emmanuel Fernández

Among the most outstanding activities, there will be a literary tasting by artists, intersections of the ninth art with galleries and plastic arts fairs, literature in the bubble (to spread the pleasure of reading), poetry performance and others.

The activities of the fair can be followed through the social networks of the Ministry of Culture of the City: @impulsocultural and @bacultura.

Also through the El Libro Foundation website www.el-libro.org.ar, and its social networks @ferialibroba (IG), @ferialibro (Tw and YT) and @ferialibrobuenosaires (FB).

The complete program, here.

File

Fair of publishers and bookstores of Buenos Aires (Felba)