Not all are sexist jokes or rudeness on the part of Roberto Carlo ‘Jumping Dieras’this was demonstrated during his presentation at the Palenque of the Expo Ganadera Sonora 2023, where collected 30 thousand pesos for a granny who worked as a waitress.

This was recorded in a video posted on the TikTok account ‘@jscovarrubias’, where the amount of money was detailed, specifying that it was the total sum according to some people who worked on the show.

“Make the night, make the lady’s night. Make her the night. How cool. Make her the night,” were some of the words said by you would jump while collected money among the people attending the Expo Ganadera Sonora 2023.

While doing the voluntary collection mainly among those who were in the front rows, the comedian also had a bouquet of roses in his hands. All this before the nostalgic look of the older adult.

“Precious, this is for you. Up my badass people from Hermosillo!” Was what the clown said when he handed money to the woman, who could barely move tears.

After that, the comedian began to say full of joy: “Everything is possible in this life, miracles can be done. We are human, we are Mexicans,” when other people began to give him more money.

The occasion ended with Brincos Dieras telling the grandmother to go to her boss and resign to go to rest with all her money.